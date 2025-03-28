ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Character Posters Out: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, And R Madhavan Promise A Gripping Courtroom Drama

Kesari Chapter 2 unveils striking character posters of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, showcasing their intense legal battle against British colonial rule.

Kesari Chapter 2 Character Posters Out (Photo: Film Posters)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

Hyderabad: The upcoming historical drama Kesari Chapter 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 18, and the makers have now heightened the excitement by unveiling the first look of the lead cast. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film promises an intense courtroom battle set against the backdrop of India's fight against British colonial rule.

After the release of the gripping teaser earlier this week, the newly revealed character posters provide a closer look at the pivotal roles portrayed by the trio. Akshay Kumar takes centre stage as C Sankaran Nair, a fearless advocate who challenged the British Empire during one of the most turbulent periods in India's colonial history. His first look, marked by a stern and determined expression, is accompanied by the powerful caption: "One man. Against an entire empire."

Joining him is Ananya Panday, who portrays Dilreet Gill, a poised and fierce lawyer driven by a strong sense of justice. Her poster shows her in a simple yet striking white saree, holding a legal file, symbolising her dedication to the cause. Her character is described with the words: "Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice."

However, it is R Madhavan's role as Neville Mckinley that has sparked considerable intrigue. His character, described as "Sharp, fearless, undeniable… but playing for the other side!", hints at a compelling antagonist who opposes Akshay Kumar's crusade for truth.

The recently released teaser, shared by Dharma Productions, showcases Akshay Kumar's C. Sankaran Nair locked in a fiery courtroom debate with a British judge. In a striking moment from the teaser, the judge reminds him, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." Responding to him, Akshay's character says, "F*** you."

Kesari Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Kesari, which focused on the heroic Battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen. The first film starred Parineeti Chopra alongside Akshay Kumar, but this installment focuses on a hard-hitting courtroom battle inspired by one man's fight against colonial oppression.

KESARI CHAPTER 2AKSHAY KUMARANANYA PANDAYR MADHAVANKESARI CHAPTER 2 CHARACTER POSTERS

