Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar Shares Exciting Update on 'New Chapter' After 6 Years of Its Hit Prequel

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's 2019 blockbuster Kesari completed six years of its release, and the actor is celebrating it with an exciting news on its sequel Kesari 2. The actor earned huge praise for his portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh in the prequel. Kumar shared the news on social media, signalling that another exhilarating installment is on the way soon.

To commemorate the 6th anniversary of Kesari, the actor shared an exciting video on his Instagram featuring some of the intense battle scenes from the original film portraying the bravery and spirit of the Sikh soldiers. The video caption read, "Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins…soon!" The video set off a wave of excitement from fans in anticipation of the sequel.

The upcoming film, Kesari 2, is set for a release in April 2025, marking a slight shift from earlier plans for a Holi release. Unlike its prequel, Kesari 2 will not directly continue the events of the original film but will focus on a different historical narrative. The sequel will delve into the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who played a pivotal role in exposing the truth behind the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film will feature a star-studded ensemble cast, including R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 promises a fresh storyline with equally captivating storytelling and grand visuals, aiming to surpass the success of its predecessor.

