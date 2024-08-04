ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kerala Has Always Given Me so Much Love: Allu Arjun Pledges Rs 25 Lakh in Wake of Wayanad Landslides; Calls for Strength

Hyderabad: Following South star Mammootty's visit to the landslide-affected Keralan district of Wayanad and his donation of Rs 3 crore towards the region's restoration efforts, well-known actor Allu Arjun shared a message expressing concern for Wayanad's safety. In order to help with the reconstruction efforts, the superstar also disclosed that he will be contributing to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Allu Arjun announced on Instagram that he would be contributing Rs 25 lakh to assist with the rehabilitation efforts. "﻿I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work," he wrote.

The actor further wrote, "Praying for your safety and strength." His fans and followers took notice of his post and applauded his actions. This comes after a total of 308 people died as a result of the landslides that happened in Wayanad on July 30 in the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Sunday marks the sixth day of search and rescue operations in Wayanad, Kerala.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is presently busy with Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the movie, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will return to their respective parts as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, Srivalli, and Pushpa Raj. Allu Arjun even won a National Film Award for his work in the first installment.