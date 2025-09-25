ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kerala Customs Dept May Question Actor Dulquer Salmaan In Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case

So far, Mahin Ansari from Muvattupuzha has been issued a notice and instructed to produce the documents for the vehicle seized by the Customs department.

A file photo of actor Dulquer Salmaan.
A file photo of actor Dulquer Salmaan. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST

Ernakulam: The Customs Preventive Department investigating the illegal smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan under Operation Numkhur may question actor Dulquer Salmaan in connection with the case. Customs officials said Salmaan is one of the owners of the vehicles suspected to have been smuggled into Kerala.

T Tiju, Customs Preventive Commissioner, told ETV Bharat that the raids, which coincided with the National Film Awards ceremony, were a matter of pure coincidence and clarified that the date of the raids was finalised in prior discussions with the state RTO department, as the simultaneous, statewide nature of the operation required extensive preparation.

Tiju also refuted allegations of a conspiracy, dismissing rumours as baseless and stating there was no mystery surrounding a phone call he received during a press conference. He explained that a senior official had merely asked for an opinion on whether to disclose further details at that stage.

Customs Preventive Commissioner T Tiju.
Customs Preventive Commissioner T Tiju. (ETV Bharat)

So far, only one individual, Mahin Ansari from Muvattupuzha, has been issued a notice and instructed to produce the documents for the vehicle seized by the department. If the documents are found to be ambiguous, he will also be questioned.

According to Customs officials, a Land Cruiser seized in the raid was brought to a workshop in Kundannur two weeks ago. Authorities believe the car was brought in to be modified and re-registered with a Kerala registration. The investigation team suspects that the owners were tipped off about the raid. Actor Amit Chakkalakkal may also be questioned again in connection with the smuggling racket.

The department is continuing its search for more than a hundred cars that are still missing and suspects that owners may have hidden their vehicles after getting wind of the raids.

In addition to the Customs Department, other Central agencies are involved in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a preliminary inquiry into suspected money laundering related to the smuggling of vehicles from Bhutan. The Customs Department has also shared information with the GST department to facilitate an investigation into tax evasion linked to the registration of the smuggled cars.

