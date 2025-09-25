ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kerala Customs Dept May Question Actor Dulquer Salmaan In Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case

Ernakulam: The Customs Preventive Department investigating the illegal smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan under Operation Numkhur may question actor Dulquer Salmaan in connection with the case. Customs officials said Salmaan is one of the owners of the vehicles suspected to have been smuggled into Kerala.

T Tiju, Customs Preventive Commissioner, told ETV Bharat that the raids, which coincided with the National Film Awards ceremony, were a matter of pure coincidence and clarified that the date of the raids was finalised in prior discussions with the state RTO department, as the simultaneous, statewide nature of the operation required extensive preparation.

Tiju also refuted allegations of a conspiracy, dismissing rumours as baseless and stating there was no mystery surrounding a phone call he received during a press conference. He explained that a senior official had merely asked for an opinion on whether to disclose further details at that stage.