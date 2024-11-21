Kerala-Born Rapper Hanumankind Joins Coachella 2025 Lineup, after Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's Stint Earlier

Hyderabad: Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind is set to make history as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup, becoming only the fourth Indian artist to grace the festival's prestigious stage. Known for his viral track Big Dawgs, Hanumankind has rapidly gained a global following with his unique blend of rap and vibrant musical influences.

The announcement, made by Coachella organisers on Wednesday, revealed that Hanumankind would join an eclectic group of headliners, including Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. The festival, which will take place in Indio, California, from April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025, will feature a diverse range of artists, with Hanumankind set to perform on one of the Saturdays, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Hanumankind follows in the footsteps of Diljit Dosanjh, Sid Sriram, and AP Dhillon, who performed at Coachella 2024, continuing the rising influence of Indian music and artists at international festivals. Diljit's performance last year marked a significant milestone as he became the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic festival, bringing a taste of Punjabi music to global audiences.

In addition to Hanumankind's performance, the 2025 edition of Coachella will feature other major acts like Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion, along with a special guest slot by Travis Scott. South African artist Tyla, who had to withdraw from last year’s festival due to an injury, will also make her debut performance this year.

For Indian fans, Hanumankind's inclusion is a momentous achievement, underscoring the growing global recognition of Indian music and culture in mainstream music festivals. His unique sound, which blends Indian musical influences with contemporary rap and hip-hop, has captured the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide. As Coachella continues to push boundaries and showcase talent from all corners of the globe, Hanumankind's performance is expected to be a highlight for both Indian and international audiences.