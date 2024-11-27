Keerthy Suresh Shares First Picture with Boyfriend Antony Thattil: '15 Years and Counting'

Hyderabad: Actor Keerthy Suresh has officially confirmed her relationship with long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, by sharing their first picture together on Instagram. The photo, clicked during Diwali, captures Antony holding up a firecracker while Keerthy stands next to him, her hand on his shoulder. Both of them gaze at the sky with their backs to the camera.

Making her relationship public with Antony on Instagram, she wrote: "15 years and counting," followed by emojis of an infinity symbol, a nazar amulet, and a red heart. She added, "It has always been...AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk)." Antony, who hails from Kochi, Kerala, owns a prominent resort chain in the state.

Reactions from Celebrities and Fans

Keerthy's post garnered love and support from her friends and fans. Actor Trisha Krishnan reacted with red heart emojis, while Malavika Mohanan playfully remarked, "Also I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE's name." She continued, "Finallyyyyy! Love you both!" Actor Raashi Khanna wrote: "We know now! Haha.. congratulations love." Fans also flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Wedding Speculation: Keerthy to Marry Antony Thattil in December

The couple's announcement comes amidst growing speculation about their wedding. According to recent media reports, Keerthy and Antony are set to tie the knot on December 11 in a destination wedding in Goa. The wedding will reportedly take place over two days, with only close family and friends in attendance. Keerthy, in a previous interaction, hinted at the wedding rumors but kept details private, saying she would make an official announcement when the time was right.