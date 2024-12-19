Keerthy Suresh Exudes Newlywed Charm As She Flaunts Mangalsutra In First Public Appearance Post-Wedding

Hyderabad: National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh made a stunning first public appearance as a newlywed at a promotional event for her upcoming film Baby John. This marks her first event since tying the knot with entrepreneur Antony Thattil last week in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Dressed in an elegant bright red gown, Keerthy exuded glamour and sophistication, but it was her traditional mangalsutra - a thaali symbolising her South Indian heritage that stole the show. Fans praised her radiant look, with several pictures and videos from the event going viral. Keerthy's co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi were also seen at the event, further elevating the excitement for Baby John.

Keerthy and Antony, a Dubai-based businessman originally from Kochi, Kerala, dated for 15 years before getting married. The couple, who met during Keerthy's high school years and Antony's undergraduate studies, chose to keep their relationship away from the public eye. Their Goa wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members.

Keerthy shared the first glimpses of her wedding on social media, captioning the photos, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke," unveiling Antony's identity for the first time. Fans and celebrities, including Raashii Khanna and Hansika Motwani, congratulated the couple warmly.

Antony Thattil, known for his chain of resorts in Kochi and enterprises in Chennai, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. His low-profile nature contrasts with Keerthy's star-studded life, making their union a beautiful blend of contrasting worlds.