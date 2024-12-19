ETV Bharat / entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Exudes Newlywed Charm As She Flaunts Mangalsutra In First Public Appearance Post-Wedding

Keerthy Suresh dazzled in her first appearance as a newlywed, flaunting her mangalsutra at Baby John promotions alongside co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Keerthy Suresh Exudes Newlywed Charm As She Flaunts Mangalsutra In First Public Appearance Post-Wedding
Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Mangalsutra In First Public Appearance Post-Wedding (Photo: IANS, ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

Hyderabad: National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh made a stunning first public appearance as a newlywed at a promotional event for her upcoming film Baby John. This marks her first event since tying the knot with entrepreneur Antony Thattil last week in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Dressed in an elegant bright red gown, Keerthy exuded glamour and sophistication, but it was her traditional mangalsutra - a thaali symbolising her South Indian heritage that stole the show. Fans praised her radiant look, with several pictures and videos from the event going viral. Keerthy's co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi were also seen at the event, further elevating the excitement for Baby John.

Keerthy and Antony, a Dubai-based businessman originally from Kochi, Kerala, dated for 15 years before getting married. The couple, who met during Keerthy's high school years and Antony's undergraduate studies, chose to keep their relationship away from the public eye. Their Goa wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members.

Keerthy shared the first glimpses of her wedding on social media, captioning the photos, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke," unveiling Antony's identity for the first time. Fans and celebrities, including Raashii Khanna and Hansika Motwani, congratulated the couple warmly.

Antony Thattil, known for his chain of resorts in Kochi and enterprises in Chennai, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. His low-profile nature contrasts with Keerthy's star-studded life, making their union a beautiful blend of contrasting worlds.

READ MORE

  1. Keerthy Suresh Just Raised The Bar For Bridal Fashion At Her Goa Wedding
  2. Keerthy Suresh Crying Happy Tears at Her Wedding Is What 15 Years of Love Culminating in Marriage Looks Like
  3. Baby John Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan Team Up for an Action-Packed Ride

Hyderabad: National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh made a stunning first public appearance as a newlywed at a promotional event for her upcoming film Baby John. This marks her first event since tying the knot with entrepreneur Antony Thattil last week in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Dressed in an elegant bright red gown, Keerthy exuded glamour and sophistication, but it was her traditional mangalsutra - a thaali symbolising her South Indian heritage that stole the show. Fans praised her radiant look, with several pictures and videos from the event going viral. Keerthy's co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi were also seen at the event, further elevating the excitement for Baby John.

Keerthy and Antony, a Dubai-based businessman originally from Kochi, Kerala, dated for 15 years before getting married. The couple, who met during Keerthy's high school years and Antony's undergraduate studies, chose to keep their relationship away from the public eye. Their Goa wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members.

Keerthy shared the first glimpses of her wedding on social media, captioning the photos, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke," unveiling Antony's identity for the first time. Fans and celebrities, including Raashii Khanna and Hansika Motwani, congratulated the couple warmly.

Antony Thattil, known for his chain of resorts in Kochi and enterprises in Chennai, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. His low-profile nature contrasts with Keerthy's star-studded life, making their union a beautiful blend of contrasting worlds.

READ MORE

  1. Keerthy Suresh Just Raised The Bar For Bridal Fashion At Her Goa Wedding
  2. Keerthy Suresh Crying Happy Tears at Her Wedding Is What 15 Years of Love Culminating in Marriage Looks Like
  3. Baby John Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan Team Up for an Action-Packed Ride

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KEERTHY SURESHKEERTHY SURESH AFTER MARRIAGEKEERTHY SURESH BABY JOHNBABY JOHN PROMOTIONAL EVENTKEERTHY SURESH MANGALSUTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.