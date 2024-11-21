Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Wedding: Official Announcement To Be Made On THIS Date

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh's father, Suresh, has confirmed to ETV Bharat that the family will make an official announcement regarding her wedding on November 25. Keerthy is reportedly set to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, in a destination wedding in Goa on December 11.
Sources close to the couple suggest that Keerthy and Antony have been friends since their school days, and Antony is based in Dubai. The wedding is expected to be a grand affair attended by close friends and family members, marking one of the most anticipated events in the South Indian film industry this year.
Keerthy Suresh has emerged as a leading actor in Tamil and Telugu cinema. After starting her acting career as a child artist, she made her Tamil debut as a lead actor in Idhu Enna Maayam, alongside Vikram Prabhu. She gained popularity with hits like Rajini Murugan and Remo with Sivakarthikeyan and starred in notable films such as Bhairavaa and Sarkar with Vijay, Sandakozhi 2, Annaatthe with Rajinikanth, and Maamannan.
Her portrayal of Savitri in Nag Ashwin's biopic Mahanati earned her critical acclaim and a National Film Award. Recently, she appeared in Raghu Thatha and completed her Bollywood film Baby John.
As fans eagerly await the official announcement, the wedding news has already generated significant buzz among admirers of the actor.
READ MORE
- WATCH: Movie Buffs in Hyderabad and Mumbai Laud Nag Ashwin's Vision, Fans Erupt in Celebration As Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Hits Theaters
- Raghu Thatha Trailer Out: Keerthy Suresh Steals Spotlight in Comedy Drama with Witty One Liners
- Keerthy Suresh And Her Rumoured Boyfriend Antony Thattil Set For Destination Wedding This December? Deets Inside