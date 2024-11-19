Keerthy Suresh And Her Long-Time Boyfriend Antony Thattil Set For Destination Wedding This December? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh is reportedly set to marry her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, in a destination wedding in Goa this December. Though no official announcement has been made by the actor, reports suggest that the couple, who have been high school sweethearts for 14 years, are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

According to a report by a newswire, Antony Thattil hails from Kochi, Kerala, and owns a renowned resort chain in the state. The intimate ceremony is said to take place between December 11-12 and will be attended by close family and friends. Keerthy's parents, veteran producer-actor Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka, are reportedly thrilled about the union. Preparations are already underway in Goa, signalling a grand yet private celebration.

Earlier this year, Keerthy had addressed rumours surrounding her marriage, stating she would reveal her relationship status "at the right time." In 2023, she dismissed similar speculation when a publication misidentified one of her friends as her partner, promising to disclose her "mystery man" when she was ready.

Keerthy, who began her acting career as a child in the early 2000s, rose to prominence with hits like Mahanati, which earned her a National Film Award. Her upcoming projects include her Bollywood debut in Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and a slew of Tamil and Malayalam films such as Revolver Rita and Kanni Vedi.

With her wedding scheduled just weeks before the release of Baby John on December 25, it seems like a December to remember for Keerthy Suresh. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official announcement about her wedding, which is shaping up to be a grand yet intimate affair in the picturesque locales of Goa.