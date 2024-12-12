ETV Bharat / entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Crying Happy Tears at Her Wedding Is What 15 Years of Love Culminating in Marriage Looks Like

Keerthy Suresh marries longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in an intimate Goa ceremony. The actor shares stunning official wedding pictures on Instagram.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Tie the Knot in Intimate Goa Ceremony
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Tie the Knot in Intimate Goa Ceremony (Photo: ETV Bharat)
Hyderabad: South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in an intimate ceremony in Goa on Thursday. The couple's wedding festivities began on December 10, culminating in the main ceremony on December 12. Keerthy and Antony's relationship has been a long-standing one, with the couple dating for 15 years now.

Keerthy shared stunning official pictures from her special day on Instagram, looking breathtaking in traditional attire. One standout photo shows Antony tenderly wiping away Keerthy's happy tears. The actor captioned the post, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke ❤️". The post has garnered much love from her fans and industry friends.

The wedding was attended by close family and friends. Keerthy had kept details of her big day under wraps, but confirmed the news in an interaction very recently when she visited Tirupati temple before marrying Antony. Keerthy and Antony kicked off wedding festivities sharing photos of their flight tickets to Goa with the hashtag "#KAwedding".

The actor made their relationship Instagram official only last month, sharing a throwback Diwali celebration photo. Along with a picture with Antony, she wrote: "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and evil eye emojis). It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis). For the unversed, Antony, who hails from Kochi, Kerala, owns a prominent resort chain in the state.

