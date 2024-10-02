'Keep My Name Out of Political Battles': Samantha Reacts To Konda Surekha's Comments Linking KTR to Her Divorce, Nagarjuna Too Responds

Hyderabad: In a recent turn of events, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu found herself at the centre of controversy following comments made by Telangana minister Konda Surekha regarding her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

The incident sparked a strong response not only from Samantha but also from her former father-in-law, the renowned actor Nagarjuna, who took to social media to voice his disapproval of the minister's remarks.

The issue escalated when Konda Surekha suggested that BRS working president KT Rama Rao had a role in the dissolution of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's marriage. Nagarjuna was quick to counter this assertion, describing Surekha's comments as "completely irrelevant and false." He urged the minister to respect people's privacy, tweeting in Telugu, "I strongly condemn the comments of the honourable minister, Mrs Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of film stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu post on social media (ETV Bharat)

Samantha also expressed her disappointment on social media, responding to Surekha's claims about KTR's alleged influence in her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She underlined the struggles women face in the entertainment industry, stating, “To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, it takes a lot of courage and strength."

In her message, she requested that her name be kept out of political discussions, echoing Nagarjuna's sentiments for privacy. "I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy," she added.

"My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation." wrote Samantha.

This controversy gained momentum after a video surfaced of Konda Surekha accusing KTR of meddling in the personal lives of celebrities. Nagarjuna, in his rebuke of the minister's statements, also called for her to retract her comments, emphasising their inappropriateness given her position. He asserted, "As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately.”

This unfolding drama highlights the sensitive nature of personal matters in the public eye. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation was made public in 2021, and in August this year, Naga Chaitanya announced his engagement to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.