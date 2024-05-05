'Keep Killing It': Vijay Varma Cheers for Tamannaah Bhatia as She Shines in Aranmanai 4

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia's boyfriend, Vijay Varma, showed his support by congratulating her on the success of her recent movie, Aranmanai 4, on social media. A Sundar.C. directorial, Aranmanai 4 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, hit theaters on May 3 to positive reviews from audiences, particularly praising the performances of the lead actors.

Vijay Varma took to Instagram on May 5 to share his appreciation for Tamannaah and the film's success, posting a screenshot of a news article about Aranmanai 4's box office performance and adding a story congratulating her. Vijay took Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations on the fabulous response @tamannaahspeaks! Keep killling it' #Aranmanai 4."

Aranmanai 4, produced by Khushbu Sundar under Avni Cinemax, features a star-studded cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and others. The soundtrack, composed by Hiphop Tamizha, adds to the film's appeal.

Originally slated for release on April 26, 2024, Aranmanai 4 was delayed to May 3, 2024, for undisclosed reasons but received positive feedback upon release in Tamil and Telugu under the title Baak.

Tamannaah is now gearing up for her next project, the mysterious thriller Odela-2, a sequel to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station, alongside a talented ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma's recent appearance was in Netflix's Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adjania and featuring a stellar cast including Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.

His upcoming project, Ul Jalool Ishq, funded by Manish Malhotra, will see him sharing the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah, promising another exciting venture for the versatile actor.