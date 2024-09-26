KBC 16 Crowns Its First Crorepati: 22-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Who Overcame 7 Surgeries and Health Battles - Watch

Hyderabad: Season 16 of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has made headlines with its first crorepati, Chander Prakash. The excitement unfolded on Instagram when Sony Entertainment Television shared clips of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan celebrating Chander’s win.

In a heartwarming moment shared by KBC makers, Amitabh exuberantly announced, "Rs 1 crore," to roaring cheers and applause from the audience. He then invited Chander for a hug, saying, "Gale lagjaiyyye aap humare" (let's hug). The post accompanying the video read, "Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko hum sab ki ore se hardik shubhkaamnaye" (This season's first crorepati, best wishes to Chander Parkash from us)!

The thrill didn’t stop there. Big B informed the audience that, apart from the impressive cash prize, Chander also won a car. The suspense built as Amitabh posed the Rs 7 crore question, although that particular question wasn't included in the clip shared.

The pivotal Rs 1 crore question was: "The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means ‘abode of peace’? The options were: A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania, and D) Brunei.” Using the 'Double Dip' lifeline, Chander confidently answered Tanzania, securing his place in KBC history. Later, when faced with the Rs 7 crore question, which was about the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587, Chander opted to leave the show, though he later guessed correctly that the answer was Virginia Dare.

At just 22 years old, Chander a UPSC aspirant is said to be hailing from Jammu & Kashmir. During his appearance, he shared a touching story about the numerous health challenges he has faced. Born with a blockage in his intestine, he has undergone seven surgeries and is advised to prepare for an eighth due to ongoing intestinal issues. With commendable resilience, Chander continues to navigate his health struggles, including a heart condition.

Big B also praised Chander's determination, sharing wisdom from his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan: "Mere babu ji ne kaha – beta, jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai" (My father once told me, you struggle till the day you die). This spirit of perseverance resonates deeply with many viewers.

KBC 16 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12, airing on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000, with the exception of the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.