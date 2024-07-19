Kazhcha From Manorathangal Is About A Woman's Self-Discovery, Says Director Shyamaprasad - WATCH

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated anthology series, Manorathangal, which includes nine films written by Jnanpith Award-winning author and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair, will be released soon. After three years of making, this project has brought together a cadre of directors, among them Shyamaprasad, who helms the segment titled Kazhcha from the anthology. Recently, the filmmaker discussed his experiences while working on the film with ETV Bharat.

Shyamaprasad's Kazhcha From Manorathangal (Video: ETV Bharat)

Shyamaprasad said, "Well, as with any Malayali, I have grown up reading MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories, novels, and other articles. It is especially important to a filmmaker because MT is equally proficient in the medium of cinema as a screenplay writer and as well as a director. So most of his stories contain a lot of cinematic potential that way because it is very much tuned to the sensibility of modern cinema. Therefore, you know, it was a great opportunity when I was offered this project, especially this story called Kazhcha, which is one of his most recent ones."

He elaborated further on the narrative's uniqueness, stating, " And particularly because this is a female-centric story. Most of MT Vasudevan Nair's stories are based on male characters and their angst and their, you know, the material system of Kerala and so on. Whereas this has nothing to do with that. This is about the identity of a woman, a woman's self-discovery, so to speak. So I approached it in an entirely different way, even though the story is set in the late 90s. I could infuse the spirit of what a woman is searching for in today's life, in today's India, in today's Kerala and the kind of angst she goes through in terms of dealing with family, in terms of dealing with society and her own self."

The director stated that filmmaking serves as a profound channel for women's self-expression, allowing him the opportunity to collaborate with exceptionally talented actresses such as Parvathy Thiruvothu, alongside actors like Narain and Harish Uthaman. "Another highlight is that MT's wife Kalamandalam Saraswati is herself a very renowned dancer and teacher. She has acted for the first time in this film, in a very, very important role. So, in that way, I feel very gratified that I was able to do this and also find a different expression for an empty story. Parvathi is a very sensitive actor and she goes well into the depth of the character, through the various sessions of discussions we had on different aspects of that particular character," he said.

He noted that Parvathy is not someone who settles for simple explanations or surface-level insights regarding a character's motivations. Her pursuit of depth drives her to ask several probing questions, highlighting her commitment to authenticity. Shyamaprasad said that the film explores a more sensual aesthetic, both in its auditory elements and visuals, which led to extensive dialogues between them about these creative possibilities. Despite having auditioned her for other projects that never came to fruition, this collaborative experience was new for them, and they fostered a strong working relationship as they navigated the creative process together.

Shyamaprasad also mentioned that they spent approximately ten days filming in locations such as Oattapalam and Palakkad. However, he emphasised that the essence of a compelling story transcends physical locations. A well-crafted narrative holds the potential to resonate regardless of the geographical setting; it should retain its strength and relevance, even if it were set in a place as different as Hyderabad. He stated that this universal quality is at the heart of what makes a story impactful.

He noted that the subject of the film, Kazhcha, possesses a thematic depth that can unfold in any environment. Despite this versatility, the narrative is anchored in specific cultural contexts like the concept of 'Tharavadu,' reflecting a traditional milieu that influences its storytelling style. Additionally, he revealed that part of the narrative unfolds in Chennai, suggesting a duality in the setting. He believes that the true richness of a story lies within the psychological journey of the character. If the director, actor, and writer delve deeply into the mental and emotional landscapes of the character, the film can achieve a universal and timeless appeal.

He went on to describe Kazhcha as a compelling title rich with multiple interpretations. "Kazhcha can be applied to with various meanings. It can talk about insight and the character is talking about a particular sight in the 'Tharavadu' which she wants to go towards. You know, she is waiting to see it again, which is the idea of a family when he watches a few birds together. So there are many implications of it. I think the story can. The film will reveal the beautiful dimensions of that particular title," he said.

The anthology features a variety of segments, including Olavum Theeravum and Shilalikhatam directed by Priyadarshan, Kadugannava Oru Yathra by Ranjith, Kazhcha by Shyamaprasad, Vilpana by Aswathy V Nair, Sherlock by Mahesh Narayanan, Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam by Jayarajan Nair, Abhyam Theedi Vendum by Santosh Sivan, and Kadalkkattu by Rathish Ambat. Be sure to mark August 15 on your calendars, as Manorathangal is set to premiere on ZEE5, available in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.