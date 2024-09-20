ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Beloved 'Mother' Of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns Her Demise

author img

By IANS

Published : 1 hours ago

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, known for her iconic roles as a screen mother, passed away at the age of 75. She appeared in over 700 films, acting alongside legendary actors. Her passing has left the Malayalam film industry in mourning, with actors sharing heartfelt tributes.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Beloved 'Mother' Of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns Her Demise
Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Kochi: The Malayalam film industry’s most popular screen ‘mother’ Kaviyoor Ponnamma breathed her last at a private hospital here on Friday evening, said film industry sources. Known for her characteristic big, red bindi, 75-year-old Ponnamma was ailing for a while. Starting her acting career in Malayalam drama in the late 1950s and later graduating to films, Ponnamma was the most sought-after actress to portray the role of a mother and a grandmother.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Beloved 'Mother' Of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns Her Demise
Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away (Photo: ETV Bharat)

She had played ‘mother’ to legendary actors like Sathyan and Prem Nazir, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and numerous others. In her long and distinguished acting career, she donned the grease paint in over 700 films, mostly Malayalam. She last donned the grease paint in 2022, following which age-related illness caught up with her and the actress was mostly at home.

Her husband passed away in 2011 and she had one daughter who is settled in the US. For the last few weeks, she had been ill and mostly confined to a hospital bed as her condition worsened. People from the Malayalam film industry reacted to the news of her demise with shock and sadness. Actor Nayva Nair expressed sadness over the fact that she was not able to go and meet Ponnamma when she was ailing.“I feel really sad that I was not able to see her. I used to call her ‘Ponnu’ and it was real fun and frolic when I was with her during shoots. She was like a real mother and not a filmy mother,” said Nair who is out of the country at the moment.

Award-winning actor Urvasi said, “For me, she was Ponnu Aunty and was a good friend of my mother. They had a very close relationship and I was the beneficiary and she liked me a lot. She lived not like a screen mother but as a heroine. She was a foodie and used the best of cosmetics and she often used to advise me.“I remember once she got really angry when someone on the set did not give me due respect. She will always remain in my memories.”

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Beloved 'Mother' Of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns Her Demise
Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away (Photo: ETV Bharat)

At the height of her career, Ponnamma had to face stiff competition from Sukumari and KPAC Lalitha. However, her scenes with superstar Mohanlal always turned out to be a smashing combination and won the hearts of many and films like ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’ and ‘Kireedom’ will go down as all-time hits. Ponnamma and Mohanlal acted in around 50 films together.

Ponnamma had won numerous awards including the Kerala state government’s prestigious film awards and she was also popular in the television industry. Many of her screen ‘sons’ and ‘daughters’ visited Ponnamma when she was in hospital. Last year, there were rumours that the actress had been abandoned by her family and was living in misery. However, Ponnamma refuted the rumours saying, she was living with her youngest brother. The formalities of the last rites of the departed actress will be decided by her daughter who is based in the US.

READ MORE

  1. Bill Cobbs, the Prolific Character Actor, Passes Away at 90
  2. Pune: Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away
  3. Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passes away

Kochi: The Malayalam film industry’s most popular screen ‘mother’ Kaviyoor Ponnamma breathed her last at a private hospital here on Friday evening, said film industry sources. Known for her characteristic big, red bindi, 75-year-old Ponnamma was ailing for a while. Starting her acting career in Malayalam drama in the late 1950s and later graduating to films, Ponnamma was the most sought-after actress to portray the role of a mother and a grandmother.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Beloved 'Mother' Of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns Her Demise
Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away (Photo: ETV Bharat)

She had played ‘mother’ to legendary actors like Sathyan and Prem Nazir, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and numerous others. In her long and distinguished acting career, she donned the grease paint in over 700 films, mostly Malayalam. She last donned the grease paint in 2022, following which age-related illness caught up with her and the actress was mostly at home.

Her husband passed away in 2011 and she had one daughter who is settled in the US. For the last few weeks, she had been ill and mostly confined to a hospital bed as her condition worsened. People from the Malayalam film industry reacted to the news of her demise with shock and sadness. Actor Nayva Nair expressed sadness over the fact that she was not able to go and meet Ponnamma when she was ailing.“I feel really sad that I was not able to see her. I used to call her ‘Ponnu’ and it was real fun and frolic when I was with her during shoots. She was like a real mother and not a filmy mother,” said Nair who is out of the country at the moment.

Award-winning actor Urvasi said, “For me, she was Ponnu Aunty and was a good friend of my mother. They had a very close relationship and I was the beneficiary and she liked me a lot. She lived not like a screen mother but as a heroine. She was a foodie and used the best of cosmetics and she often used to advise me.“I remember once she got really angry when someone on the set did not give me due respect. She will always remain in my memories.”

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Beloved 'Mother' Of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns Her Demise
Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away (Photo: ETV Bharat)

At the height of her career, Ponnamma had to face stiff competition from Sukumari and KPAC Lalitha. However, her scenes with superstar Mohanlal always turned out to be a smashing combination and won the hearts of many and films like ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’ and ‘Kireedom’ will go down as all-time hits. Ponnamma and Mohanlal acted in around 50 films together.

Ponnamma had won numerous awards including the Kerala state government’s prestigious film awards and she was also popular in the television industry. Many of her screen ‘sons’ and ‘daughters’ visited Ponnamma when she was in hospital. Last year, there were rumours that the actress had been abandoned by her family and was living in misery. However, Ponnamma refuted the rumours saying, she was living with her youngest brother. The formalities of the last rites of the departed actress will be decided by her daughter who is based in the US.

READ MORE

  1. Bill Cobbs, the Prolific Character Actor, Passes Away at 90
  2. Pune: Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away
  3. Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passes away

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MALAYALAM ACTOR KAVIYOOR PONNAMMAKAVIYOOR PONNAMMA DEATH NEWSACTORS ON KAVIYOOR PONNAMMA DEATHKAVIYOOR PONNAMMA PASSES AWAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.