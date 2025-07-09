INTERVIEW | Kaushiki Chakraborty On Shantanu Moitra's Docu-Series Pankh: 'Music Is Just Another Way We Tell Our Stories'

Hyderabad: Classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and composer Shantanu Moitra come together for a deeply personal docu-series titled Pankh, set to release on July 11. Helmed by Moitra in his directorial debut and produced by their new banner Blue Dot Productions, the series offers a meditative, six-episode exploration of Kaushiki's life through music and memory.

Pankh connects work and personal life through strong feelings and emotions. The trailer features Kaushiki saying, "I don't sing for the sake of singing, I sing to express something." That view defines the essence of this project - every note, every line of lyric stems from lived experiences.

The series will premiere on YouTube and will be celebrated with a special event at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on the day of release. Each of the six episodes introduces a previously unreleased original song, all born out of real-life moments, making Pankh not just a celebration of classical music but also of deeply intimate storytelling.

A Life Told Through Music

Kaushiki explained the inseparable link between her life and her music. "There's very little distinction between my life story and my musical journey - they're deeply connected," she said in an interaction with ETV Bharat. "While narrating my musical journey, many personal stories have surfaced. I've always tried to tell the story of my life through music. That's why my personal life finds its place here too."

The docu-series features not just Kaushiki's voice, but also glimpses of her father, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, her son Rishit, and many others who've played key roles in her life. "Sometimes they involve my father, sometimes my son, or people who have inspired me deeply at different times - those who are like family, mentors, and who introduced me to music," she shared.

Songs As Stories

All six songs featured in Pankh are original compositions, crafted specifically for this series, even if their roots were sown years ago. "Just because they're new doesn't mean they were created recently," Kaushiki said. "Many of them were inspired by shared experiences between Shantanu da and me. Some had just two lines composed at some emotional moment, left unfinished. Later, when the idea came to merge story and song, we revisited those compositions and developed them fully."

The result is a musical journey that took four years to complete, each track shaped not just by melody, but by memory. The songs are deeply tied to the narrative structure of the episodes, with each musical piece emerging organically from the story it follows.

Friendship As Foundation

Much of the warmth in Pankh comes from the long-standing friendship between its two creators. "Working with Shantanu da feels like working with family or a long-time friend," Kaushiki said. "We first collaborated on the Coke Studio song Lagi Lagi, which was his composition. We do share a long-standing friendship and a level of comfort. Without that comfort, I couldn't have shared my life story."

For Shantanu Moitra, this series was a natural evolution of his creative journey. Known for his iconic work in films like Parineeta, 3 Idiots, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Moitra took on the director's chair for the first time with Pankh.

"I really wanted to tell stories, mine and hers, that I believe are important, especially for this generation. Combining songs and stories was the perfect way to do it," he said. "Kaushiki has a phenomenal voice and extraordinary talent. For my first time as a director, I needed someone with whom I shared a deep comfort level, and I've known Kaushiki for many years."

Trust, Teamwork, And A Shared Dream

Despite their extensive individual careers, Pankh marked several creative firsts for both artists. Kaushiki turned producer and even experimented with songwriting, while Moitra stepped into direction. "Every creative endeavour requires trust and support," Kaushiki said. "We had a fantastic team, and together we built a family."

Interestingly, much of that team comprised young professionals, something Kaushiki highlighted as a counterpoint to criticism often directed at today's youth. "We often speak of 'today's generation' in a condescending way. I don't agree with this," she said. "In fact, in Pankh, apart from Shantanu da and me, the rest of the team is significantly younger - those who recorded, played instruments, did sound design, handled cameras, edited, mixed, and mastered, are all in their early twenties or thirties."

Her words highlight one of the core themes of the series: empathy, understanding, and the evolution of tradition with the times. "If we, those older than them, can guide and nurture their dreams instead of just laying down rules, then they'll thrive. They, too, have their own structure. We should open our eyes to that."

What Lies Ahead

As for future plans, both artists are in early talks with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for potential returns. Moitra is also composing for a new web series by Rajkumar Hirani, with a song titled Kir-Kir-e written by Swanand Kirkire. When asked whether he would consider a docu-series about his own journey, Moitra fondly remembered the late Pradeep Sarkar, the filmmaker who launched his film music career. "If anyone could've done a docu-series on me, it would've been him."

As the series readies for its release, Kaushiki and Shantanu extend not just their voices but also their hearts, inviting audiences into a world where every story sings, and every song takes flight. Pankh premieres July 11 on YouTube via Blue Dot Productions.