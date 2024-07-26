ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Returns as Host for 16th Season, Says 'Run Is On'

Amitabh Bachchan is back with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B, who hosts the show, announced the 16th season on his X handle. The quiz show aired for the first time in 2000.

Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC season 16
Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC season 16 (ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is back with his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. The megastar announced the 16th season in a series of posts on his X handle. The online quiz show started in the year 2000 and since then has been loved by fans, forcing makes to come with a new season now and then.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Senior Bachchan shared a black and white picture from the sets of the show KB16 writing: "BACK to KBC 16th season .." In another picture, Big B can be seen running towards the stage. Sharing the candid picture, he wrote: "yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on."

Earlier, Sony TV on its official Instagram handle dropped a promo featuring Amitabh. The caption for the post read: "Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 12 August se Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

The Piku actor made his first stint in television with the first season of KBC back in 2000 and since then Bachchan's name has become synonymous with the quiz show. Barring KBC 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Big B has been donning the hat of the host since the debut season.

The actor was last seen onscreen in Nag Ashwin's epic film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor joined an ensemble cast for the magnum opus comprising Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and others. Up next, Big B has Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.

