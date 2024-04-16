Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Registrations Open on THIS Date, Promo Teases Big B's Return as Host

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Registrations Open on THIS Date, Promo Teases Big B's Return as Host

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with Season 16. The makers release KBC 16 promo teasing Amitabh Bachchan's return to the show as host. Read on for KBC 16 registration date.

Hyderabad: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) stands out among reality shows for its blend of education and entertainment, with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan gracing the host's seat for nearly every season. Now, the beloved show gears up for its sixteenth season, promising another round of intellectual stimulation and excitement for viewers of all ages.

The anticipation for the new season soared with the release of KBC 16 promo, featuring an emotional Amitabh Bachchan bidding farewell in the previous season. His emotional goodbye resonated deeply with fans, making the upcoming return even more eagerly awaited. While Big B announced his retirement from the show at the end of KBC 15, the promo of the upcoming season teases his return as the host.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Sony TV, the channel behind the show, shared the promo, igniting a wave of enthusiasm among fans. While the promotional hinted at the megastar's return on "public demand", it also reveals that the KBC 16 registrations will open from April 26, Friday, 9 pm onwards.

Soon after the KBC 16 promo dropped, expressions of joy flooded social media as fans eagerly awaited the return of their favorite quiz show. Thankful messages poured in for Sony TV and Amitabh Bachchan, expressing gratitude for bringing back KBC. In the previous season, two contestants, Jaskaran Singh and Jasnil Kumar, clinched the coveted crorepati title, adding to the show's legacy of making dreams come true.

Read More

  1. Amitabh Bachchan Takes to Undersea Tunnel for the 'First Time'; Calls It a 'Marvel' - Watch
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Risky Stunts with Throwback B/W Picture: No Harness, No VFX
  3. Amitabh Bachchan Marks 55 Years in Films with AI-Interpreted Image

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.