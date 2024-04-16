Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Registrations Open on THIS Date, Promo Teases Big B's Return as Host

Hyderabad: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) stands out among reality shows for its blend of education and entertainment, with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan gracing the host's seat for nearly every season. Now, the beloved show gears up for its sixteenth season, promising another round of intellectual stimulation and excitement for viewers of all ages.

The anticipation for the new season soared with the release of KBC 16 promo, featuring an emotional Amitabh Bachchan bidding farewell in the previous season. His emotional goodbye resonated deeply with fans, making the upcoming return even more eagerly awaited. While Big B announced his retirement from the show at the end of KBC 15, the promo of the upcoming season teases his return as the host.

Sony TV, the channel behind the show, shared the promo, igniting a wave of enthusiasm among fans. While the promotional hinted at the megastar's return on "public demand", it also reveals that the KBC 16 registrations will open from April 26, Friday, 9 pm onwards.

Soon after the KBC 16 promo dropped, expressions of joy flooded social media as fans eagerly awaited the return of their favorite quiz show. Thankful messages poured in for Sony TV and Amitabh Bachchan, expressing gratitude for bringing back KBC. In the previous season, two contestants, Jaskaran Singh and Jasnil Kumar, clinched the coveted crorepati title, adding to the show's legacy of making dreams come true.