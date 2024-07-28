Katrina Kaif Treats Fans to Stunning Selfie from Austria Getaway; Pictures Inside

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif never fails to set high travel goals. The actor, who is currently vacationing in Austria, dropped stunning pictures from scenic mountains to her stay in the European country. The actor has been quite active on social media lately, frequently posting photos on her Instagram handle.

Katrina Kaif Shows Off Austria’s Breathtaking Landscapes on Instagram (Instagram)

In the latest update, Katrina just dropped more photos from her vacation, as well as a selfie in which she looks gorgeous. The actor shared some stunning pictures from her stay in Altaussee, Austria. The first picture captures the lovely view of mountains around a lake. Sharing the picture in her Story, Kaif wrote, "Breathtaking views around the lake at altausse."

Katrina Kaif treats fans to stunning selfie from Austria Getaway (Instagram)

Katrina shared another photo of herself enjoying her "morning tea" surrounded by nature. Another Story featured further images of the stunning view, which the actress dubbed "Bliss." She posted a photo of crackers and soup, and wrote "Dinner time." The last story featured a selfie of Kat taken from the balcony of her apartment. Katrina, dressed in a floral-printed gown, looked breathtaking as she smiled in the picture, which she captioned: "Home away from home."

Katrina previously documented her stay in Austria and shared pictures on her handle. She stated, "Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm." Arjun Kapoor responded to Katrina's post, joking, "Someone's been busy taking pics finally... Congratulations, @katrinakaif!!!"

On the work front, the actor was last seen onscreen in director Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi's mystery thriller Merry Christmas, which was released in 2024. The film opened in theatres on January 12 and received widespread appreciation. Next up, Kaif has the film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.