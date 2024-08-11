Katrina Kaif Taken by Surprise by 'Best Devar' Sunny Kaushal in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took out time to watch her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's latest flick Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. She shared her honest opinion of the film on her Instagram handle. Joining her for the film was her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif all praises for brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's film (Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a screen grab of her TV with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba playing. Along with the picture, she wrote: "Loved...too much fun....had to keep pausing it to tell my husband my theories about the plot... Congratulations @aanandlrai @jaypraddesai @kanika.d." Garnishing praises on the star cast, she said: "@taapseepannu toooo good, #jimmisheirgill killed it! @vikrantmassey brilliant as always."

Coming to her brother-in-law, Kaif wrote: "@sunsunnykhez aahhhhhh you took me by surprise and after seeing this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar (brother-in-law) one can ever imagine...promise never to bother you." On the other hand, Vicky posted the same picture to Instagram with the caption, "Repeat watch!"

Vicky Kaushal praises brother Sunny Kaushal's film (Instagram)

Sunny Kaushal reshares brother Vicky Kaushal's Instagram status (Instagram)

Vicky had earlier shown his admiration for the movie on Instagram a few days ago after catching it in the premiere. He called it a "mazedar (fun) watch." Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part... whatey mazzedaar (fun) watch. Don't miss it! Congrats team." Sunny expressed his gratitude to his brother with red heart emojis resharing Vicky's message.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the sequel to Haseen Dillruba, which debuted in July 2021 on Netflix. The film stars Sunny Kaushal along with Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu. It was made available on Netflix on August 9, 2024.