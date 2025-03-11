Watch: Katrina Kaif Makes a Low-Key Visit to Subrahmanya Temple Days After Attending Maha Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently visited the renowned Sri Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Karnataka. She also participated in the Sarpasamskara Pooja. This sacred ritual, which is believed to offer relief from the dosha (defects) caused by the planet Rahu, is known to be auspicious for those seeking to overcome ailments and achieve peace. This visit came shortly after Katrina's spiritual visit to the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Katrina's visit to Subrahmanya was kept under wraps by her team, ensuring minimal public exposure. Wearing a traditional ensemble, she kept her identity relatively private with her face covered with a mask and dupatta. Adding to it, the actor's team was highly protective of her privacy, as she was seen being quickly escorted by women police officers to avoid media attention. Despite the presence of journalists eager for photographs, Katrina's security team intervened and tried to seize paps' phones.

Katrina Kaif at Sri Kukke Subrahmanya Temple (Video: ETV Bharat)

Earlier, Katrina took part in the Mahakumbh. She also met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Reflecting on the significance of the holy dip, she shared her appreciation for the beauty and energy of the event. In the past few months, Katrina Kaif has openly embraced her spiritual side, attending multiple religious events.