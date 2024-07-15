ETV Bharat / entertainment

Katrina Kaif, KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty, Others Partake In Sacred Kola Ceremony At Karnataka Shrine

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

Actors Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, with his children Athiya and Ahan, and cricketer KL Rahul, visited the Kuthar Koragajja shrine in Karnataka on Sunday for a Kola ceremony. The group, which had earlier attended the ceremony, requested confidentiality about their visit.

Katrina Kaif, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty at Kuthar Koragajja shrine (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, cricketer KL Rahul, and actor Suniel Shetty, along with his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty, visited the Kuthar Koragajja shrine in Karnataka to participate in a sacred Kola ceremony held on Sunday. This ritualistic event was attended by the same group two months ago, which included Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, and Matrix Entertainment's Reshma Shetty among others.

While Vicky Kaushal was missing from the ceremony this time, the remaining people performed the rituals. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty took an active role in the ceremony. The group arrived at the shrine around 6 pm, requesting the officials to maintain confidentiality about their visit and refrain from taking photographs or sharing any that were taken.

The Kola ceremony is an integral part of the coastal Karnataka tradition, where locals pay homage to the divine spirits that bless and protect the region. The term "Daiva kola" translates to "the dance of the divine spirits," with "Daiva" signifying the benevolent spirit and "kola" referring to the sacred dance.

Kutharu Koragajja is a powerful Daiva in the Dakshina Kannada district, and the customs surrounding Daiva kola vary across families. While some families observe this tradition annually, others only perform it when they have made a promise to the Daiva in exchange for the fulfilment of a wish.

