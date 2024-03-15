'Continue to Raise the Bar': Katrina, Kiara, and Samantha Shower Birthday Love on Alia Bhatt

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is at the peak of her career, is celebrating her 31st birthday today, March 15. On her special day, fans and celebrities from the film fraternity took to their respective social media handles to make her day even more special by showering her with heartfelt wishes. Among the celebrities who extended their wishes on her birthday are Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Katrina Kaif shared her wishes, alongside a lovely picture of Alia, where she wrote, "Happy birthday @aliaabhatt keep spreading your joy and warmth ... and wishing you all the best things in life .... (followed by three white heart emojis)."

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story

Kiara Advani, too, took to her Instagram Story to wish the Student Of The Year actor a happy birthday. Kiara dropped a picture of Alia and wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt Wishing you the bestest year ahead!! Keep shining."

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared her birthday wishes for Alia on her Instagram Story. Alongside a recent picture of Alia, Samantha wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt Continue to raise the bar and make things exciting for everyone else." She concluded her note with a red heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

A while back, Alia rang in her birthday in style with close friends and family at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos from the intimate gathering, which show Alia and Ranbir bidding farewell to their guests. Alia was dressed elegantly in a metallic crop peplum top paired with denim and she was all smiles throughout.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her role in Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. The film is set to hit the silver screens in September. Following this project, Alia will be diving into the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.