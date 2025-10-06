ETV Bharat / entertainment

Katrina Kaif's Baby Shower To Take Place Today? Here's What We Know

According to reports from a newswire, the baby shower will be an intimate affair held at the Kaushal residence in Mumbai. Only close family members and a few of the couple's dearest friends are expected to be in attendance. While there has been no official confirmation from either Katrina or Vicky or their families, sources indicate that preparations are in full swing for the special day.

Hyderabad: The excitement around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's parenthood journey is increasing further, as the couple is reportedly hosting a baby shower today, October 6, 2025. Ever since the Bollywood power couple announced their pregnancy, fans all over the country have been overjoyed, eagerly anticipating the arrival of "baby Kaushal".

In addition to that, celebrity chef Shilarna Vaze dropped a subtle hint on social media, suggesting that she would be catering at the Kaushal residence today. Though she didn't name the event directly, her post was enough to send fans into a frenzy, convinced that the much-talked-about baby shower is indeed taking place.

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in the most heartwarming way possible. Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post featuring a black-and-white Polaroid photo of the two of them. In the monochrome photo, the soon-to-be parents were smiling from ear to ear as they hugged each other. The caption read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Professionally, both actors have been keeping busy. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, which performed impressively at the box office. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Once he wraps up the film, the actor will begin training for Mahavatar, one of the most anticipated Indian films in production.

Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The actor has reportedly been taking time off work to focus on her health and prepare for motherhood.