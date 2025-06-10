Katrina Kaif Appointed Global Brand Ambassador For Maldives, Actor Says 'Honoured To Be The Face Of Sunny Side Of Life'

Hyderabad: The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), also known as Visit Maldives, has announced Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as the Global Brand Ambassador for the Maldives. The announcement was made on Tuesday via social media, where the MMPRC expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, calling it a step toward promoting the island nation's natural beauty and luxurious offerings to a wider global audience.

A leading figure in the Indian film industry and a highly popular face for major brands, Katrina Kaif couldn't hide her excitement for the new role. In an official statement, she stated, "The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty - a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I'm honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life. This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I am excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination."

Her appointment coincides with the launch of Visit Maldives' special Summer Sale Campaign, which encourages more tourists to explore the marine life, wonderful beaches, and luxury resorts in the destination. The timing of the announcement is also notable as it is taking place during a period where the diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives are showing signs of improvement following strains in January 2024.

Katrina Kaif, one of the most popular faces in India for brand representation, also founded her beauty line 'Kay by Katrina'. Talking about the movies, she was last seen along with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, and she is currently working on Farhan Akhtar's next project, Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.