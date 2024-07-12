Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Endearing Moments At Anant-Radhika's Wedding Intensify Pregnancy Buzz

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's latest red-carpet appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has left everyone spellbound. The gorgeous couple, who tied the knot in 2021, made their first joint appearance amid Katrina's pregnancy rumours.

Katrina, the stunning star, opted for a breathtaking red saree that hugged her curves. The intricate golden border and delicate embroidery added an extra layer of glamour to her overall look. She paired it with a matching red blouse and statement gold jewellery that elevated her style quotient.

Vicky, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream-coloured sherwani with subtle floral patterns. His perfectly groomed beard and charming smile complemented Katrina's elegance perfectly.

As they posed together, the chemistry between them was palpable. Amidst rumours of a baby on the way, this power couple's love and affection for each other are undeniable as seen in the videos from Ambanis' extravaganza.

Soon after the videos of Vicky-Katrina from Anant and Radhika's wedding surfaced online, the fans couldn't get enough of this adorable duo. Chatter on social media platforms went rife as the couple's latest appearance added to the buzz around Kaif-Kaushal's baby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz. He will also star in Sanjal Leela Bhansali's Love and War while Laxman Utekar helmed Chhava is yet another interesting project in his kitty. Katrina who was last seen in Merry Christmas, is yet to announce her next.