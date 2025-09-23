ETV Bharat / entertainment

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Confirm First Pregnancy - Check Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have finally made it official that they are expecting their first child, putting an end to months of speculation.

The couple, who got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony in December 2021 after dating for years, announced the good news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of them, they wrote in the caption, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

The news has elicited an overflow of love from fans and fellow celebrities on social media. Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharvari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vaani Kapoor are among the celebrities who have poured in their love and congratulations to the couple.