Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Confirm First Pregnancy - Check Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal confirmed their first pregnancy via Instagram, ending months of speculation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have finally made it official that they are expecting their first child, putting an end to months of speculation.
The couple, who got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony in December 2021 after dating for years, announced the good news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of them, they wrote in the caption, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."
The news has elicited an overflow of love from fans and fellow celebrities on social media. Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharvari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vaani Kapoor are among the celebrities who have poured in their love and congratulations to the couple.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The occasion was attended by nearly 120 guests, and pictures from their big day were shared on Instagram.
Rumours about Katrina's pregnancy had been doing the rounds for several months, but the couple had chosen to remain silent until now. According to reports, Katrina is expected to deliver by the end of this year. This will be the first child for both of them, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, both of whom are among the industry's most admired couples, continue to be so even after announcing their pregnancy. Fans, who have been following the couple since their highly discussed wedding, have only been further excited by the news.
With this happy announcement, the Kaif-Kaushal family will be welcoming its newest member, and the fans are all waiting eagerly for more updates from the soon-to-be parents.
