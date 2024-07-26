Katrina Kaif All Praises for Merry Christmas Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi; Raves about His Film Maharaja for 'Incredible Storytelling'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif who is currently on a vacation to unwind and recuperate from the hectic city life watched Vijay Sehupathi's Maharaja. Maharaja stars Anurag Kashyap and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead and was released on OTT recently. The actor took to her social media handle to share her review of the film.

On her Instagram Stories, Katrina expressed her opinion regarding Maharaja. The actor sharing the poster for the thriller wrote, "What a film...incredible storytelling." Along with the encouraging words, she tagged actors Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap and gave a shout-out to director Nithilan Saminathan.

Katrina Kaif All Praises for Merry Christmas Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi (Katrina Kaif Instagram Story)

For the unversed, Katrina worked with the south superstar in the film Merry Christmas. Their chemistry in the film was praised by many. The Sriram Raghavan directorial was their last release together.

Sriram Raghavan, the director of Merry Christmas, has earlier revealed that Kaif wasn't at first comfortable with Vijay bringing in new components to the film's set. Raghavan claims that Katrina arrived at the set prepared, however Vijay chipped in ideas.

"Katrina works incredibly hard. She will go through every detail and ask you details about the scene's hows and whys. However, Vijay is the complete opposite. He would give recommendations for dialogues or reactions for his role, and I am always open to receiving such ideas," the director remarked. However, Katrina and Vijay were able to find common ground and come to an understanding at the end.

Coming back to Maharaja, the thriller also features Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Mamta Mohandas, among others. The film hit theatres on June 14 and was made available online on July 12. It marks Vijay's 50th film.