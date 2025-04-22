Kashmiri Filmmaker's Deodar - Roots of Paradise Heads To London And Spain After US Success

Srinagar: After a successful screening in the United States, young Kashmiri filmmaker Dr Aijaz Ahmad Khan's latest environmental documentary, Deodar - Roots of Paradise, is now set to make its mark in the United Kingdom, where it will be showcased in London from May 8 to May 25, 2025.

The 14-minute documentary hit US screens on April 12 and has been lapped up well by global citizens, climate researchers, and university circles. The film highlights the significance and the threatened status of the Deodar tree (Cedrus deodara), indigenous to the Himalayan belt and closely associated with Kashmir's natural and cultural landscape. With this in mind, the scenic and environmentally fragile valleys of north Kashmir, specifically the Lolab and Haihama tracts of Kupwara, feel like the perfect canvas for Khan's film.

Deodar - Roots of Paradise (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Khan shared his motivation behind the project, drawn from years of personal observation and environmental concern. "I belong to Kupwara, an area surrounded by Deodar forests," Khan said. "I noticed how these majestic trees were slowly disappearing. Huge-scale deforestation, extreme climate, and inadequate public awareness were all taking a toll on their existence."

Khan has been in the industry for over 17 years and has directed and produced more than 130 films, mostly documentaries. However, the filmmaker calls Deodar - Roots of Paradise one of his most powerful works yet. "This isn't just a film for me, it's a responsibility," he said. "I travelled across different states and realised how rare Deodar trees have become and are now only available in Kashmir. In many places, people don't even recognise what a Deodar is," Khan shared.

His passion eventually led him to Pandu Duss, a lesser-known forested region where he witnessed large-scale deforestation firsthand. This spurred a deep dive into data collection, field research, and expert interviews. Collaborating with forestry officials and academicians, including scholars from SKUAST Kashmir, Khan developed the script.

Deodar - Roots of Paradise (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The production of the film took almost seven months, and editing included cautiously cross-checking facts and figures regarding forest loss, conservation, and the startling fact that almost 19% of Kashmir's Deodar forests have disappeared over the last 50 years, even as there were afforestation campaigns and government restoration initiatives.

The film also references the catastrophic 2014 floods in Kashmir, which were widely blamed on deforestation, and makes a compelling link between environmental degradation and natural disasters. "Several people were killed and several others were displaced during floods. And the main reason was the loss of forest cover. Imagine what the situation could be now if, God forbid, floods occur again," said Khan.

"As Kashmiris, we often call our land 'Paradise on Earth,' but if we keep destroying the very roots of that paradise, what will be left to pass on?" questioned the 39-year-old filmmaker. "If we destroy our roots, we destroy our paradise," Khan said, explaining the title. "The Deodar is more than a tree - it's our foundation, our identity, our safeguard."

Despite facing financial constraints and receiving no institutional funding, Khan independently financed the film. He shared the rough cut with former colleagues in Mumbai, where he once pursued an acting career, and their response was immediate and enthusiastic. "They said, 'This needs to be seen,' and they helped connect me with international contacts," Khan said. Soon after, interest poured in from universities and environmental organisations abroad.

A university in Spain has expressed interest in using the film as part of its curriculum. Departments from the UK have contacted Khan for exclusive screenings, praising the film for its educational value and original research.

Deodar - Roots of Paradise (Photo: ETV Bharat)

"This is the first film ever made solely on the Deodar tree in this context," Khan said. "We've seen Deodar-themed videos before, but nothing that deeply explores the ecological and cultural roots of the tree."

The documentary also highlights community efforts in Kashmir, including annual afforestation programs that plant over 5,00,000 Deodar saplings and the rehabilitation of 15,000 hectares of degraded forest land under various government schemes.

Beyond this film, Khan is already working on other projects, including a compelling narrative centred around a woman’s struggle to break menstrual taboos in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our region has no shortage of talent," Khan said, while also addressing the dire need for financial and institutional support for Kashmiri artists. He praised fellow filmmakers and actors like Riyaz Gul, Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Shahid Lateef, and Mir Sarwar, noting that many are working under significant financial pressure despite their abilities and accolades.

"There are filmmakers far better than me here," Khan said. "They just need a platform and support. If that happens, we can create stories that not only represent Kashmir but transform it."