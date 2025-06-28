"Art Is Magic": Kashmiri Duo SOS Cast Global Spell with Hard-Hitting ‘Kala’ Debut on Mass Appeal

Srinagar: After signing with Nas-founded Mass Appeal Records in March this year, Kashmiri hip-hop duo Straight Outta Srinagar — better known as SOS — have made a powerful international debut with the release of "Kala."

Premiered on June 23, the high-energy track has already garnered over 85,000 views and nearly 9,000 likes on YouTube, a sign of the growing popularity of the duo, which consists of Syed Arsalan Afreen and Tufail Nazir. Produced by their long-time collaborator 30KEY!, and is described by the duo as "a razor-sharp reflection of pride, pain, and poetry straight from the streets of Srinagar."

With its gripping hook — "Kala hai jaadugari, bete mai jaadugar, kalam ki dhaar tez, kaate laundon ke par" — the track combines club-ready production with lyrical depth that reflects the duo's journey from Kashmir's underground to the global stage.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tufail said the track's music video was shot entirely in Delhi due to the logistical advantages. "We didn't want to take any chances — this was our first release under an international label," he said. "Arsalan and I did the brainstorming, wrote the verses, and developed the concept around the idea that 'art is magic.'"

Kashmiri hip-hop duo SOS (Photo: Special arrangement)

The music video — directed, shot, and edited by Ednitworld — adds a stylized visual layer to the track, complete with dynamic FPV drone shots and artistic set design. With a strong supporting crew including stylists, makeup artists, and FPV pilots, the production reflects the growing ambition of the duo.

Known for their raw and unapologetic storytelling, SOS previously made waves with tracks like Khoon Rezi and Beta Naaz Hai — the latter featuring Mumbai rapper Yogie. Their catalogue has since expanded with anthems like Codistar and Wallah, introspective tracks like Maula and Awaara, and emotional journeys like Afsurda and Banger.

Tufail Nazir and Syed Arsalan Afreen (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

In addition, singles such as Czawul, Srinagar Anthem, Blaackball, and Chatak (also produced by 30KEY!) received critical acclaim and gained significant traction on streaming platforms, helping cement their reputation within the Desi Hip-Hop (DHH) community.

DHH refers to the growing movement that fuses traditional hip-hop elements with South Asian languages, sounds, and themes. SOS, whose name is a bold nod to the iconic Straight Outta Compton, is among a new generation of artists shaping this cultural shift.

Their journey began with the release of Khoon Rezi, which earned praise across Kashmiri social media and platforms like Spotify. The response pushed Arsalan and Nazir to formalize their collaboration, leading to the birth of "Straight Outta Srinagar."

SOS' journey began with the release of Khoon Rezi (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

"Our journey is different," Tufail said. "It's unique and can't be compared to hip-hop artists around the world. It's hard to put into words, but our aim is clear — to speak the truth and to connect with the Desi hip-hop audience everywhere."