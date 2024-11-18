Kashmera Shah Survives 'Freak Accident' in US; Thanks God for Saving Her

Hyderabad: Actor Kashmera Shah, known for her appearances on TV shows like Laughter Chefs alongside her comedian husband Krushna Abhishek, recently shared the news of a horrifying accident she was involved in. Currently in the United States, Kashmera took to her Instagram to update her fans about the incident, which she described as a 'freak accident.'

Kashmera posted a picture of her car, showing blood-soaked tissues on the steering wheel. In her emotional caption, she thanked God for her safety, expressing that the accident could have been much worse but was somehow averted. "Thank you god for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time," she wrote. The actor also expressed her desire to be with her family, writing, "Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today."

Reactions on Kashmera Shah's Instagram post (Photo: Instagram)

The post immediately garnered concern from her friends and followers. Actor Pooja Bhatt commented, "Oh Lord. What on earth happened Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?" Meanwhile, Tannaz Irani, her close friend, wrote, "Omg this is scary! I hope you are ok now." Other celebrities such as Deepshikha Nagpal and Rajesh Khattar also expressed their shock and wished for her swift recovery.

Kashmera's husband Krushna, who was with their twin sons Rayaan and Krishaang in the US, was not with her at the time of the accident. He also commented on her post, expressing relief that she was safe. Krushna is seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which airs on Netflix.