Karz Completes 45 Years: Rishi Kapoor Starrer That Rose From Box Office Failure To Cult Classic

Hyderabad: It has been 45 years since the release of Karz, Subhash Ghai's musical drama-thriller that has now earned the coveted status of a cult classic. Released on June 11, 1980, the film starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim (now Tina Ambani), Simi Garewal, Raj Kiran, and others, and while it is revered today for its music, storytelling, and dramatic flair, it was far from a box office success upon release.

Despite being the flagship film of Ghai's production house, Mukta Arts, Karz failed to draw audiences initially, earning under Rs 4 crore. Its thunder was stolen by Feroz Khan's Qurbani, which was released just a week later and became an instant hit. In his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored (2017), Kapoor candidly recalled the devastating impact of the film's failure on his mental health.

"I would tremble on the sets and feel faint. I'd sink into my chair, go to the makeup room and ask for water," Kapoor wrote. "I lost my nerve and went into a spiral of depression."

The film's story, an adaptation of the 1975 Hollywood movie The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, follows Monty Oberoi, a singer who discovers he is the reincarnation of Ravi Verma, a man murdered by his wife Kamini (played by Simi Garewal). Breaking from the Bollywood norm of casting the same actor in double roles for reincarnation themes, Ghai instead chose Raj Kiran to play the doomed Ravi.

While Karz struggled commercially, its music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal has stood the test of time. The soundtrack became an integral part of the film's narrative, foreshadowing events and elevating the drama. Songs like Om Shanti Om, Ek Haseena Thi, Dard-E-Dil, and Paisa Yeh Paisa became iconic.

The duo won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, while Anand Bakshi received a nomination for Best Lyricist. Playback legends Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar were both nominated for their renditions of Dard-E-Dil and Om Shanti Om, respectively. The song Ek Haseena Thi, inspired by George Benson's We As Love (also covered by Ronnie Foster), remains one of the most memorable Bollywood tunes of all time.

The film's villain, Kamini Verma, became one of Bollywood's most unforgettable antagonists, with Simi Garewal's performance lauded even decades later. Speaking at a recent event marking the film's 45th anniversary, Subhash Ghai recalled her initial hesitation. He said, "Simmi had a tough role in Karz. Initially, she was apprehensive about playing the role. I remember she asked me, 'Subhash ji, will I become a vamp?' I assured her that she is a great actor."

Simi Garewal, reflecting on the journey, said, "I never thought that we would be back after 45 years of this film. It was a wonderful experience working on Karz. I was happy to work with Chintu (Rishi Kapoor), who is my old pal, and my love, Tina, was so adorable, and we became friends."

Lead actor Tina Ambani also shared her memories: "It's such a beautiful film. I'm glad I got to be part of this iconic film. Talented director, wonderful co-stars - I miss the charming Chintu. It was an experience of a lifetime."

Neetu Singh Kapoor, wife of Rishi Kapoor, fondly recalled how the film intersected with their personal milestones: "I started dating him when this film was being made, and by the time the film got released, we were married. I remember we got married in January 1980, and this film was released in June."

Despite its poor box office performance, Karz grew in stature over time, inspiring films like Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and Sriram Raghavan's Ek Hasina Thi. Unfortunately, it also led to the ill-fated 2008 remake Karzzzz starring Himesh Reshammiya and Urmila Matondkar, which bombed at the box office, reportedly earning just Rs 16 crore against a Rs 24 crore budget. It marked a downturn in Urmila's career, who later transitioned to judging reality TV shows.

Strangely, the word Karz (meaning debt) has been a recurring misfortune in Bollywood. Every film with the word in its title, including Karz: The Burden of Truth (2002), Karzzzz (2008), and others like Karz Tere Khoon Ka (1988), Pyar Ka Karz (1990), Karz Chukana Hai (1991), and Doodh Ka Karz (1990, 2016), flopped at the box office.

Today, Karz is celebrated for its bold vision, ahead-of-its-time narrative, and unforgettable soundtrack. From being a commercial disappointment to a revered cult classic, Karz has repaid its karmic debt - with interest.