ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karwa Chauth 2025: From Priyanka And Nick To Hina And Rocky - Why Their Celebrations Stood Out From The Rest

Hyderabad: Married women across India, including several Bollywood celebrities, came together on Friday, October 10, 2025, to celebrate Karwa Chauth, one of the most cherished Hindu festivals symbolising love, devotion, and marital togetherness. On this day, women traditionally observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, offering prayers for the long life and good health of their spouses.

From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, a number of popular names from the entertainment industry marked the festival with love gestures and festive vibes, giving a glimpse of their celebrations on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preparation with the fans via her Instagram account. The Citadel actor highlighted her mehndi art, where she had her husband Nick Jonas' name "Nicholas" elegantly written at the centre of her palm.

In a different picture, Priyanka had posted a sweet moment with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with both their hands covered in identical henna designs. The sweet mother-daughter frame melted hearts online.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parents-to-be Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their Karwa Chauth in an intimate yet charming way at their Delhi residence. Parineeti posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that perfectly captured the couple's love and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their first child.

In the first image, Parineeti is seen looking at Raghav through a traditional sieve. In the second picture, Raghav is seen lovingly admiring his wife's mehndi. The third one offers fans a glimpse of Parineeti's customised juttis, delicately embroidered with the initials "PR" and their wedding date. The caption of her post read: "My chaand - my love. Happy Karwachauth!"