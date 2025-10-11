Karwa Chauth 2025: From Priyanka And Nick To Hina And Rocky - Why Their Celebrations Stood Out From The Rest
Film industry celebs, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, to Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, made Karwa Chauth 2025 extra special through personal touches.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Married women across India, including several Bollywood celebrities, came together on Friday, October 10, 2025, to celebrate Karwa Chauth, one of the most cherished Hindu festivals symbolising love, devotion, and marital togetherness. On this day, women traditionally observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, offering prayers for the long life and good health of their spouses.
From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, a number of popular names from the entertainment industry marked the festival with love gestures and festive vibes, giving a glimpse of their celebrations on social media.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preparation with the fans via her Instagram account. The Citadel actor highlighted her mehndi art, where she had her husband Nick Jonas' name "Nicholas" elegantly written at the centre of her palm.
In a different picture, Priyanka had posted a sweet moment with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with both their hands covered in identical henna designs. The sweet mother-daughter frame melted hearts online.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parents-to-be Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their Karwa Chauth in an intimate yet charming way at their Delhi residence. Parineeti posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that perfectly captured the couple's love and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their first child.
In the first image, Parineeti is seen looking at Raghav through a traditional sieve. In the second picture, Raghav is seen lovingly admiring his wife's mehndi. The third one offers fans a glimpse of Parineeti's customised juttis, delicately embroidered with the initials "PR" and their wedding date. The caption of her post read: "My chaand - my love. Happy Karwachauth!"
The couple announced their pregnancy in August with a sweet Instagram post showing a cake that read "1+1=3". "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they had written then.
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
Actor Hina Khan and her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple, making it a truly memorable occasion. The duo shared lovely pictures from the celebration, winning over fans with their affection and devotion.
In the photos, Hina and Rocky are seen performing rituals together. In one picture, Rocky is seen touching Hina's feet as a mark of respect, while in another, he lovingly kisses her cheek and hand.
Hina looked radiant in a red and gold suit, her hair neatly tied in a bun and complemented by traditional jewellery. Rocky, on the other hand, sported an embroidered beige kurta-pyjama.
Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote: "Blessed. When true love finds true hearts, the bond grows beyond boundaries. Our world revolves around each other, and in every celebration, every festival, every joy, our love grows deeper and deeper."
She added, "We just want to live happily in each other’s embrace and enjoy every opportunity we can find in life to celebrate what we call companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth aap sabhi ko! I love you @rockyj1. This gorgeous Chunni has been gifted by my sister-in-law @neelamsingh.ritz."
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana and writer-director Tahira Kashyap celebrated Karwa Chauth with a message that struck a chord with their followers - equality in relationships. Ayushmann posted a few photographs with Tahira, with a caption written in Hindi, which translates to: "Both of us observed the fast, feeling equal respect for each other."
The couple looked dashing and beaming, both of them in traditional wear - Ayushmann in an off-white kurta and Tahira in a vibrant red outfit. Their smiles indicated the ease of togetherness and the splendour of common values.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu
Actor Kajal Aggarwal also got into the festive mood as she observed Karwa Chauth along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The actor took to social media to share photos of their celebration, exuding elegance in a red saree paired with classic gold jewellery. Her caption was aptly expressing the festival's spirit: "Grateful for the traditions that root us and the love that nourishes us."
