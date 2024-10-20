Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Share Mehendi Pics; Sonakshi Sinha Shows off Her Mangalsutra

Hyderabad: Karwa Chauth, a cherished festival among Hindu married women, sees the glamour of Bollywood come alive as celebrities share their personal celebrations on social media. This year, several prominent actors, including Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Bhagyashree, took to their Instagram accounts to showcase their preparations, rituals, and heartfelt moments surrounding the occasion.

Parineeti Chopra's Minimal Mehendi Design

Karwa Chauth 2024 (Photo: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra, who will be celebrating her second Karwa Chauth with her husband Raghav Chadha, has shared glimpses of her preparations, creating a buzz among fans. On Saturday, she posted a series of photos on her Instagram story, highlighting her minimalist mehendi design that struck a perfect balance between simplicity and elegance. Accompanying her photo was a heartwarming video, where she expressed her joy, captioning it, "The best kind of welcome."

The festive ambiance was palpable as Parineeti showcased a beautifully decorated home, adorned with lights in anticipation of the celebration. The actor got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She was recently spotted flying off to Delhi to her in-law's place to celebrate the festival.

Sonakshi Sinha's Exquisite Mangalsutra

Karwa Chauth 2024 (Photo: IANS)

In a significant first for her, Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her inaugural Karwa Chauth after marrying Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. Sharing the pictures on her handle, Sinha wrote: "Praying for your lambi umar, today and everyday #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero."

Sonakshi turned heads with her choice of jewellery, opting for a stunning mangalsutra, crafted from 18 kt rose gold. This luxurious piece represents a fusion of tradition and modern elegance, perfectly aligning with the contemporary ethos of Indian bridal jewelry. The actor's choice resonates with a growing trend among newlywed women to embrace exquisite designs that pay homage to cultural heritage while also reflecting personal style.

Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Touch

Karwa Chauth 2024 (Photo: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty, a veteran in the industry, also is looking forward to Karwa Chauth. Shetty dropped a glimpse of her early morning 'Sargi' ritual. Her Instagram post featured a beautifully arranged thali filled with traditional items like a decorated sieve, mehendi cones, and an array of sweets and snacks. The actor's elaborate thali and her simple yet charming mehendi design highlighted her commitment to the festival.

Sonam Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Preparations

Karwa Chauth 2024 (Photo: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, known for her distinctive style, delighted her fans by sharing photos of her pre-Karwa Chauth celebrations. Her Instagram stories featured beautifully intricate mehendi designs that adorned her hands, along with her husband Anand and son Vayu's names inscribed within the patterns. Sonam's posts captured the essence of the festival, showcasing both tradition and personal touch, as she celebrated the special day with her family.

Bhagyashree's Fun Celebration

Bhagyashree added a playful touch to the festivities by sharing a clip from a friend's mehendi party. Her post radiated joy as she reminisced about the fun moments spent with friends, captioning it, "Mehndi party with the gang. Oh, it was so much fun, we ate, we danced, we lost ourselves." Her enthusiasm for the festival, combined with the lively spirit of the mehendi party, provided a refreshing perspective on Karwa Chauth celebrations.

The Essence of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is not just a festival; it is a testament to the deep bond of love and commitment between married couples. Observed primarily by Hindu women, it involves a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Women partake in a 'nirjala' fast, refraining from both food and water, and await the sighting of the moon to break their fast. The shared posts from these Bollywood stars highlight the intersection of tradition and modernity with each actor celebrating in her own unique way.