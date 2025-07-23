Karuppu Teaser Out: Suriya Surpises Fans With Action And Swag In RJ Balaji's Film On His Birthday

Hyderabad: The anticipation for actor Suriya's birthday was heightened with a strong surprise, which is the release of the explosive teaser for Karuppu, the action thriller written and directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film's teaser promises extreme commercial entertainment with a high level of action, intensity and mythology.

The teaser was released on social media by the production house with the message: "On this special day of celebrating @Suriya_offl sir, we're thrilled to present the powerful teaser of #Karuppu #KaruppuTeaser." The teaser begins with a ritual scene where the deity Karuppu is worshipped with chilli powder. A voiceover sets the tone, saying, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

Suriya appears as a fierce figure wielding a machete. The teaser hints at intense action sequences, loaded with punch dialogues and powerful visuals. A highlight of the teaser is when Suriya, as a lawyer, re-enacts a scene from his 2005 blockbuster Ghajini, giving fans a nostalgic moment.

The film stars Trisha Krishnan in the female lead role, so that's another interesting pairing in the works. The supporting cast includes Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and Natty Subramaniam. Music is by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by GK Vishnu (who recently shot Bigil, Jawan, Mersal). The editing was done by R Kalaivanan and stunts have been choreographed by Vikram Mor. The film's art direction is by Arun Venjaramoodu.