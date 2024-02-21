Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Mystery Girl' Tripti Dimri on Board

Hyderabad: Following actor Kartik Aaryan's cryptic hint about a new 'mystery girl' in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he eventually disclosed his new co-star Triptii Dimri via his social media handle. The puzzle piece featuring Triptii's smiling face was revealed among candles, a lantern, a lock, and a key placed on a table. A card beside it showed the film's title.

Triptii Dimri, who was previously seen in the movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, is now confirmed to be starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik. On Wednesday, Kartik welcomed Triptii with a post on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri." The image also read, "The thrills and chills intensify with the addition of Triptii Dimri on board."

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Excited for Kartik & Tripti!" Another wrote, "We guess right!! Omg, I'm freaking excited about this." One more wrote, "This is gonna be interesting to see this duo on the big screen." A few sections of the users wanted Kiara Advani in the film with one commenting, "Kiara was the best choice." Another commented, "Kiara Advani nahi hogi kya?"

Earlier this month, Vidya Balan, who portrayed Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, rejoined the franchise. Kartik, who led the second part and is set to play a lead role in the third installment, welcomed Vidya to the team. Kartik also shared an edited video showcasing Vidya's iconic scenes as Manjulika from the first part merged with his scenes in the second installment.

Anees Bazmee, the director of the second part, will also direct the third movie. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik starred alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit the silver screens this Diwali.