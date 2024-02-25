Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Pose with WPL Trophy, Plan 'Ninja Technique' to Steal It

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan posed for a photo holding the coveted Women's Premier League trophy on Sunday. The two held the trophy in between as they grinned at the camera. Kartik and Varun joined Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff for the opening ceremony of the WPL.

The photo taken at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru shows the actors clinching the trophy. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote: "Wpl Trophy Churane ki NiNja Technique." Fans of the actors were delighted to see them together. Varun could be seen wearing a net see-through t-shirt over grey shimmery pants, while Kartik opted for an all-white ensemble.

Varun Dhawan and his dancers opened their act with the track Apna Bana Le from Bhediya. After a melodic opening, they moved on to Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai from Main Tera Hero, followed by Besharmi Ki Height from the same film. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan with his troupe of dancers supporting Gujarat Giants, danced to the tunes of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Love Aaj Kal 2, respectively.

On the work front, fans will see Kartik next in filmmaker Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, which is due to open in theatres on June 14. The film is based on the incredible true story of a sportsman who never gave up. Kartik will play the role of Chandu. Aside from that, he has the horror comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the works. It also has Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in lead parts. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa will be released this Diwali. He will also appear in Aashiqui 3.

Talking about Varun, he recently appeared in the love drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film garnered a mainly mixed response upon its release. His next project is the action drama film Baby John, directed by Kalees and produced by Altee. The cast features Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is set to hit theatres on May 31st of this year.