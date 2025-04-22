Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan Turns Shape-Shifting Serpent In Karan Johar's Fantasy Comedy Film

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is shedding his chocolate-boy image and slithering into a fantastical new avatar in the upcoming film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. The announcement, made by Kartik Aaryan through his official social media handle on April 22, has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a motion poster alongside a caption that read, "Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar. #𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 - 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠 𝐥𝐨𝐤 𝐤𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚 𝐤𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐝.... Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 ... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki 𝐒𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐧. 𝟏𝟒 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐤𝐨."

Slated for release on August 14, 2026, Naagzilla will hit theatres in time for Naag Panchami, the auspicious Indian festival dedicated to serpent worship. Helmed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film marks a significant genre leap for both Aaryan and the production team, diving deep into fantasy-comedy with a desi twist.

This film will be the second venture for Kartik Aaryan in collaboration with Karan Johar after the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is set for release in 2026. Although it shares the same comedic spirit, Naagzilla is anything but typical rom-com fare. This is a loud and fun film where mythical naags aren't just in the story, they're real!

In Naagzilla, Aaryan is set to play a mystical shape-shifting snake and leverage his sense of comic timing and charm in a larger-than-life and big-scaled role. The post suggests that it is an over-the-top, colourful and unpredictably fun movie-going experience.

The film is also notable because it's a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, and the commendable production team includes Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Sujit Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

In a fun twist, Naagzilla will be going head-to-head at the box office with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2, transforming August 2026 into a creature-feature battle - werewolf vs. shape-shifting snake. It seems Bollywood is bound to create its own mythological universe, and audiences can expect high drama with hilarious twists, and fantasy face-offs like never before!