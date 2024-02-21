Kartik Aaryan Teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Mystery Girl', Netizens Are Convinced It's Tripti Dimri

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 38 minutes ago

Updated : 21 minutes ago

Etv Bharat

Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to unveil the female lead who will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film. In a playful social media post, Kartik hinted at the identity of the "mystery girl" in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, leading fans to speculate that Tripti Dimri might be the one.

Hyderabad: Chatter around Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to grow. After welcoming Vidya Balan on board, the makers are seemingly preparing to introduce the leading lady who will star opposite Kartik in the film. Taking to social media, Kartik teased fans with a 'mystery girl' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Following Kartik's post, netizens quickly filled his comment section with guesses, many suggesting Tripti Dimri, fresh from the success of Animal, is the 'mystery girl'.

Kartik took to Instagram to post an intriguing puzzle that partially revealed the face of the actor joining the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast. He teased fans with a caption that encouraged them to guess the identity of the "mystery girl." Teasing the identity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leading lady, Kartik wrote, "Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl 👻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻 #Diwali2024."

The post featured a partially completed puzzle with the text, "A chilling smile that instills terror in hearts," surrounded by atmospheric items like a lantern, candles, a vintage lock, and a key. This cryptic teaser led fans to quickly guess Tripti Dimri as the potential leading lady, based on the clues provided.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is confirmed to reprise her iconic role as Manjulika from the original 2007 psychological horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, marking her return to the beloved franchise. Anees Bazmee, who directed the sequel, is on board to direct the third installment as well. The original film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the sequel, Kartik shared the limelight with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

