Kartik Aaryan Shares Romantic Picture With Sreeleela, His Caption Hints At Their Equation

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to charm audiences with a romantic role in Anurag Basu's upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, where he will be paired opposite South Indian actor Sreeleela. The film marks Sreeleela's debut in Bollywood, and their on-screen chemistry has already become a talking point. Adding to the buzz, Kartik on Friday shared a picture on Instagram featuring Sreeleela, which had further fueled excitement among fans.

The picture shows the duo standing in the middle of a picturesque field. Kartik, who has a scruffy beard and long hair, is gazing at Sreeleela, who is dressed beautifully in a baby pink outfit. Kartik simply captioned the post, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," a line from the iconic song of the 1990 film Aashiqui, which also featured in the teaser released earlier this year.

Since the announcement of their pairing, speculation about Kartik and Sreeleela's off-screen relationship has been rife. However, sources close to the actors indicate that they are focused on their job and haven't addressed the relationship rumours.

Recently, several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the film's shoot in Siliguri, West Bengal, have appeared online. In one viral video, Kartik and Sreeleela are seen riding a bike together. The glimpses from the sets, coupled with Kartik's intense look and Sreeleela's graceful appearance, have left fans eager to know more.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Sreeleela recently captivated audiences with her astounding performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule in the song Kissik. Sreeleela was reportedly considered for a significant role in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, opposite Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar. However, reports suggest that the producers are now looking for a new face given her collaboration with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's movie.