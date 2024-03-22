Kartik Aaryan Drops Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shoot Glimpse; Buzz Grows Around His next with Vishal Bhardwaj

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan, the actor who is known for his romantic roles, is now exploring different characters to challenge himself. While the actor is busy shooting for his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the buzz around his next with Vishal Bhardwaj is getting momentum. Recently, there's been chatter about Kartik collaborating with Vishal for a thriller.

Reports suggest that Kartik is discussing an intriguing thriller with Vishal Bhardwaj, set to release in 2025. This film could take Kartik's acting to new heights. Vishal Bhardwaj, known for his digital releases, is making a theatrical comeback with this project, his first since 2018 released Pataakha .

While fans eagerly await this collaboration, Kartik is keeping them entertained with his other projects. Currently, he's shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror-comedy featuring Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

Kartik Aaryan Drops Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shoot Glimpse

Recently, Kartik shared a glimpse of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot on Instagram Stories. The video suggests they're working night shifts despite director Anees Bazmee's leg injury. The film started shooting earlier this month, showing Anees directing from a wheelchair due to his injury.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release this Diwali. Kartik also has other exciting projects lined up, including Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, and an untitled film by Karan Johar. Additionally, he's working on Hansal Mehta's Captain India. With so much happening, Kartik Aaryan is busy cementing his position as a bankable star in Bollywood.