Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Inside Bollywood Heartthrob's Candid Love Life Confessions

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his birthday today, November 22, and this year has been particularly special for the actor. His latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been making waves at the box office, setting new records and adding yet another blockbuster to his ever-growing filmography. Fans were thrilled to see Kartik reprise his iconic role of Rooh Baba in the film, which has been a massive success both commercially and critically.

However, while Kartik's professional life continues to soar, his personal life also attracts a lot of attention. The actor has been a regular subject of media speculation, especially when it comes to his relationships. Despite his attempts to maintain privacy, rumours about his link-ups with several leading ladies of Bollywood have been a constant fixture in the tabloids. His love life confessions, whether in interviews or through candid moments, have often caught the public's eye.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor: Past Links

Kartik's rumoured relationships with actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been the talk of the town for quite some time. His on-screen chemistry with Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2 was so noticeable that fans were quick to assume that their romance had extended off-screen as well. The two actors were often seen together during the film's promotional events, sparking widespread speculation. However, like many celebrity relationships, their romance was short-lived. Both Sara and Kartik have spoken about their brief relationship in various interviews, although neither has gone into much detail.

Similarly, Kartik was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor during the filming of Dostana 2. However, after the project was shelved, their relationship, too, reportedly came to an end. Despite their past, both Sara and Janhvi have maintained a cordial and friendly bond, much to the surprise of many fans. The two actors appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan in its seventh season, where they shared stories about their trips and their close friendship. When Karan asked Sara why her ex was her ex, she responded humorously, saying, "Because he's everyone's ex," leaving Janhvi in fits of laughter.

Kartik Aaryan Almost Finds A Bride On The Kapil Sharma Show

During the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he was feeling more nervous than ever before. His mother shared some amusing insights into Kartik's upbringing. She recalled how stubborn and spendthrift he was, saying they had to push him hard to complete his engineering degree with the humorous line, "Thok peet ke engineer banaya." Despite the playful jab, Kartik urged her to say something positive for a change.

Adding to the fun, his mother expressed a preference for a doctor bride and even interacted with potential matches from the audience. In a lighthearted moment, she quipped about a physiotherapist, saying, "He seems to need a physiotherapist quite often." When one of the girls declared she would never check his phone, Kartik's quick response of "DONE!" had the audience in splits, including his father and sister, who were also present in the crowd. The playful banter made the episode an unforgettable moment for fans and showcased the humorous side of Kartik's family dynamic.

Kartik's Candid Confessions

Kartik has always been tight-lipped about his personal life, preferring to keep it under wraps. However, in an interview with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, the actor was asked about dating two close friends (Sara and Janhvi) and how he felt about it. Kartik responded with humour, saying, "What if they become close friends later?" When Neha insisted that it still counted, Kartik admitted to feeling "guilty." This lighthearted response gave fans a glimpse into his playful approach to relationships. He also shared his cheeky take on running into an ex at a party, saying, "How's your current?" - a remark that seemed to indirectly reference his relationships with Sara and Janhvi.

Despite the playful banter, Kartik has been quite clear about his desire for privacy when it comes to his love life. In an interview with a newswire, he highlighted the importance of mutual respect in relationships. Kartik stated that both parties in a relationship should maintain discretion and avoid discussing personal matters in public. "When there are two people in a relationship, the second person should also not talk about it," he said. "All of us should respect our relationships. I've never spoken about my relationships, and I expect the same from my partner."

Kartik Aaryan's Current Relationship Status

Amidst all the speculation about his love life, Kartik made a surprising revelation in a recent interview with a news portal. The actor confirmed that he is currently single. "I am single. I don't have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications," he stated, clearing the air about any romantic rumours surrounding him. Kartik explained that his focus on his career and his intense work schedule have kept him from entering into a relationship. "Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn't get the time," he said.

Kartik further elaborated on his rigorous schedule, which included strict workout regimens, managing his eating and sleeping patterns like an athlete, and learning new skills such as swimming. His commitment to his work left him little time for anything else. "The routine became so hectic," Kartik confessed.

A Mystery Girl?

During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-star Vidya Balan revealed that Kartik was often on the phone during the shoot, and she tried to find out who was on the other end of those calls. Kartik, however, remained tight-lipped, simply saying "me too, me too" on the phone. While the mystery of who this "mystery girl" is remains unsolved, fans are eagerly awaiting Kartik to spill the beans.

As Kartik celebrates his special day, fans are hoping that the actor will eventually reveal more about his personal life. For now, they can only admire the star's professional achievements and watch closely for any hints about his love life.