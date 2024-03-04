Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri Turn 'Work Mode on' for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - See Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri have started shooting for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. They shared a clip from their shoot, hinting that they have started filming for the Anees Bazmee directorial.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will soon be seen in the upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. It seems like the actors have already kicked off filming for the upcoming horror comedy as they took to their social media handles and shared a behind-the-scenes video from one of their shoots on Sunday evening.

On his Instagram Story that evening, Kartik wrote 'work mode on', accompanied by the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa playing in the background in the clip, indicating the commencement of shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii Dimri also took to her IG Story and shared Kartik's clip.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story

Earlier, Kartik made waves by revealing that he will be collaborating with the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, for the film. The actor took to Instagram to share a video featuring Vidya Balan's scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, merged with his own dance as Rooh Baba from the franchise's second installment, marking the return of 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan for the upcoming horror comedy. Through the video, Kartik announced that the third installment is slated to hit theatres this Diwali.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story

After revealing Vidya's return to the franchise, Kartik disclosed information about the film's leading lady. He announced that Tripti Dimri will be joining the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the female lead, marking her first on-screen collaboration with him. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, this cinematic extravaganza further solidifies their reputation for delivering outstanding film productions.

