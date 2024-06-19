Kartik Aaryan Almost Finds Bride on Kapil Sharma Show, Gets Trolled by Mom: 'Thok Peet Ke Engineer Banaya' - Watch

Hyderabad: The finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show will showcase Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari. The actor is basking in the positive response for his portrayal of Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion. With a thriving career and exciting projects ahead, Kartik is considered one of B-town's most eligible bachelors. His mother is even on the lookout for a suitable bride for the actor as revealed in the promo of Kapil's show released on Wednesday, June 19.

In the trailer, Kartik admits to feeling exceptionally nervous, unlike ever before. His mother candidly shares insights, describing him as stubborn and spendthrift, recalling how they had to push him to complete his engineering studies with a "Thok peet ke engineer banaya" approach. Kartik playfully urges her to say something positive for a change.

Furthermore, his mother expresses her preference for a doctor bride and interacts with potential matches from the audience, even quipping about a physiotherapist, saying, "He seems to need a physiotherapist quite often." When one of the girls said that she will never check his phone, Kartik's immediate response was, "DONE." His reaction left everyone in splits including his father and sister sitting in the audience.

The trailer also features light-hearted banter with Kapil Sharma joking about how closely Kartik's mother monitors him, teasing about what she'd do with her husband. She retorts that she trusts her husband but not her son. The finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be available for streaming on Saturday at 8 pm.

Looking ahead, Kartik's next projects include Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 and two untitled films planned for 2025, one co-starring Triptii Dimri and the other with Sandeep Modi.