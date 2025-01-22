ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karnataka State Film Awards For 2019: Kichcha Sudeep, Anupama Gowda Get Best Actor Awards

Bengaluru: Actors Kichcha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda have won the Best Actor and Actress awards given by the Karnataka State Government for the year 2019.

While Sudeep has been adjudged as best actor for his role in 'Pailwan', Anupama Gowda has won the prestigious award for her performance in 'Trayambakam'. The award carries Rs 20,000 cash and 100 grams of silver.

The Karnataka government announced the awards for 2019 on Wednesday after a five-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. The Government is yet to announce awards for 2020 to 2024.

V Harikrishna won the Best Music award for his captivating compositions in Yajamana starring Darshan while Darling Krishna bagged the Best Screenplay award for his directorial debut 'Love Mocktail', a romantic drama. His film also won the Second Best Film award.

Award-winning director P Sheshadri's film 'Mohanadas' bagged the first best film award while V Srinivas's directorial 'Arghyam' won the second best film award respectively.