Karnataka State Film Awards For 2019: Kichcha Sudeep, Anupama Gowda Get Best Actor Awards

Bengaluru: Actors Kichcha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda have won the Best Actor and Actress awards given by the Karnataka State Government for the year 2019.
While Sudeep has been adjudged as best actor for his role in 'Pailwan', Anupama Gowda has won the prestigious award for her performance in 'Trayambakam'. The award carries Rs 20,000 cash and 100 grams of silver.
The Karnataka government announced the awards for 2019 on Wednesday after a five-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. The Government is yet to announce awards for 2020 to 2024.
V Harikrishna won the Best Music award for his captivating compositions in Yajamana starring Darshan while Darling Krishna bagged the Best Screenplay award for his directorial debut 'Love Mocktail', a romantic drama. His film also won the Second Best Film award.
Award-winning director P Sheshadri's film 'Mohanadas' bagged the first best film award while V Srinivas's directorial 'Arghyam' won the second best film award respectively.
In the Playback Singing Category, Raghu Dixit won the Best Playback Singer (Male) for 'Love Mocktail', and Dr Jayadevi Jangamashetty won the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for the film 'Raga Bhairavi'. Master Preetam won the Best Child Actor award for his role in 'Minchu Hula' and Baby Vaishnavi Adiga the Best Child Actress award for her role in 'Sugandhi'.
Other awards include: Best Story award for Jayant Kaikini for 'Illiralaare Allige Hogalare', Best Screenplay award for Darling Krishna and S Sunil kumar for 'Love Mocktail', Best Dialogues award for noted writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa for 'Amrutmati', Best Cinematography award for G S Bhaskar for 'Mohanadas', Best Editing award for G Basavaraj Urs (Shivu) for 'Jhansi IPS', Best Actor in supporting role (male) Tabala Naani for film 'Chemistry of Kariyappa', Best Actor in supporting role (female) for Anusha Krishna for 'Brahmi', Best Lyrics award for Razak Puttur for "Pencil Box', Best Art Direction for Hosmane Murthy for 'Mohanadas'.
Nagatihalli Chandrashekhar's 'India Vs England' won the most-popular film award while 'Kanneri' directed by S Manjunath was adjudged as Best Film on Social Cause.
The film 'Elli Aadodu Navu Elli Aadodu' directed by G Arunkumar has received the Best Children Film award and N Nagesh's film "Gopal Gandhi' has bagged the award under Best Film by a Debutant Director category.