Karnataka Congress MLA Criticises Rashmika Mandanna For 'Disregarding Kannada', BJP Slams Remarks

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda accused Rashmika Mandanna of disregarding Kannada. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Congress, defending Rashmika's rights and criticising the MLA's remarks.

Karnataka Congress MLA Criticises Rashmika Mandanna For 'Disregarding Kannada', BJP Slams Remarks
Karnataka Congress MLA Criticises Rashmika Mandanna For 'Disregarding Kannada', BJP Slams Remarks (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga has sparked controversy by criticising actor Rashmika Mandanna, accusing her of disregarding the Kannada language and industry. Speaking to the media, the MLA claimed that Rashmika, who began her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party, has distanced herself from Karnataka and the Kannada film industry.

He stated that the actor was invited to attend the International Film Festival in Karnataka last year but refused. "Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, 'I have my house in Hyderabad, I don't know where Karnataka is, and I don't have time. I can't come. One of our legislator friends visited her house 10-12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn't we teach them a lesson?," Ravikumar Gowda said.

His remarks quickly ignited political controversy, with the BJP strongly criticising the Congress leader for his comments. BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to social media platform X to slam the MLA. In his post, Chandrasekhar wrote, "You can never separate goon from Rahul Congressman. This pompous overblown #Karnataka MLA from constitution waving @RahulGandhi's party, wants to "teach a lesson" to an actress. I want to tell @DKShivakumar and @siddaramaiah to read up constitution - every citizen including actress hv rights and dont forget ur goon MPA has obligations to respect law and rights of citizens. If he wants a "lesson" in constitution, I/we will be happy to "teach" this goon - free of charge -anytime,anyplace. Call me!"

The controversy stems from Rashmika Mandanna's recent statement at an event where she identified herself as being from Hyderabad, which upset certain pro-Kannada groups. They accused her of disrespecting Kannada and distancing herself from the industry that gave her a platform. Some groups even started an online campaign against her. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President TA Narayan Gowda also weighed in on the matter, issuing a warning to the actor.

