Karnataka Caps Movie Tickets at Rs 200, Producers And Exhibitors Cheer
Industry stakeholders hope for a return of family audiences and higher footfalls after Karnataka caps cinema tickets at Rs 200, reports Ravikumar MK.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 13, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: After a long-pending demand from the state’s film industry, Karnataka has capped cinema ticket prices at Rs 200 across multiplexes and single screens. The move comes amid growing concerns nationwide over spiralling ticket costs that have kept family audiences away from theatres.
Earlier this year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had called for a nationwide cap, citing Karnataka’s proposed Rs 200 limit as a model. He also urged that the cost of food and beverages inside multiplexes be regulated.
In 2024, filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar also raised concern regarding rising movie-going costs hurting footfalls. The duo also underlined the fact that audiences now show up in big numbers only for event films while ignoring most others. While ticket price regulation still seems a distant dream for many states, Karnataka has implemented what had long been discussed and debated.
Karnataka steps in
Now, Karnataka has moved decisively. The state government has capped cinema ticket prices at Rs 200 across multiplexes and single screens, regardless of language. For years, multiplex tickets in the state hovered around Rs 1,000, keeping families away and making film production a risky gamble. The film chamber had been pressing for uniform ticket pricing since 2016.
Producers welcome the move
“We had been appealing since 2016, along with Sara Govindu, to successive chief ministers. At last, we have got the result. We are thankful to the government and CM Siddaramaiah,” said Umesh Banakar, producer and president of the Kannada Film Producers' Association, speaking to ETV Bharat.
He noted that earlier attempts to cap prices had stalled after multiplex owners challenged the order in court. “Now, after reviewing data from other states, the government has reissued the order correctly through the Home Department,” he said.
Banakar believes the cap will help bring families back to theatres. “When a superstar’s film released, multiplexes charged Rs 1,000 to 2,000 per ticket. Families stopped coming. Now, at Rs 200, everyone will return. If this had been in place earlier, producers would have benefited more.”
“Everyone gains”: exhibitors’ view
Exhibitors’ Association president K. V. Chandrashekar also welcomed the decision. “When I was film chamber president in 2011–12, this culture of exorbitant pricing did not exist. It began after COVID. With Rs 200 tickets, if earlier 10 people came, now 30 will. Producers, distributors, and exhibitors will all gain,” he told ETV Bharat.
Chandrashekar added that while big-budget films aim to recover costs quickly, piracy remains a bigger concern. “We have appealed to the government many times to curb it. If that is tackled, everyone benefits. Overall, we thank the government and the CM for this order.”
A long-pending demand
The cap marks the end of a long battle. Producers, distributors and exhibitors had staged protests outside the Film Chamber, arguing that high ticket costs made it impossible to recover investments. Before Karnataka, neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu had already capped multiplex ticket rates between Rs 150 and Rs 200.
In his 2025–26 budget speech, CM Siddaramaiah had announced Karnataka would follow suit. With the Home Department’s order now in place, ticket prices across the state’s theatres are officially capped at Rs 200.
