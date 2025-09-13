ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karnataka Caps Movie Tickets at Rs 200, Producers And Exhibitors Cheer

Bengaluru: After a long-pending demand from the state’s film industry, Karnataka has capped cinema ticket prices at Rs 200 across multiplexes and single screens. The move comes amid growing concerns nationwide over spiralling ticket costs that have kept family audiences away from theatres.

Earlier this year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had called for a nationwide cap, citing Karnataka’s proposed Rs 200 limit as a model. He also urged that the cost of food and beverages inside multiplexes be regulated.

In 2024, filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar also raised concern regarding rising movie-going costs hurting footfalls. The duo also underlined the fact that audiences now show up in big numbers only for event films while ignoring most others. While ticket price regulation still seems a distant dream for many states, Karnataka has implemented what had long been discussed and debated.

Karnataka steps in

Now, Karnataka has moved decisively. The state government has capped cinema ticket prices at Rs 200 across multiplexes and single screens, regardless of language. For years, multiplex tickets in the state hovered around Rs 1,000, keeping families away and making film production a risky gamble. The film chamber had been pressing for uniform ticket pricing since 2016.

Producers welcome the move

“We had been appealing since 2016, along with Sara Govindu, to successive chief ministers. At last, we have got the result. We are thankful to the government and CM Siddaramaiah,” said Umesh Banakar, producer and president of the Kannada Film Producers' Association, speaking to ETV Bharat.

He noted that earlier attempts to cap prices had stalled after multiplex owners challenged the order in court. “Now, after reviewing data from other states, the government has reissued the order correctly through the Home Department,” he said.