Karisma Kapoor's Kids Sign Grief Note As Sunjay Kapur's Funeral Set For Today

Hyderabad: The final rites of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away last week, will be conducted today at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi at 5 PM. Kapur, 53, suffered a fatal heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12. While some reports suggested a possible bee sting injury, official confirmation of the cause of death is still pending.

Sunjay Kapur was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a well-known auto components producer. Both on the business side and socially, he was a friend of Prince William. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore). The funeral was delayed due to legal and postmortem formalities related to his US citizenship. His body was repatriated to India after completion of paperwork in the UK.

The funeral notice, shared by the family, includes the names of his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, their son Azarias, and Safira, alongside Samaira and Kiaan, his children from his second marriage with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. Notably, Samaira and Kiaan's inclusion in the signed grief note marks their quiet participation in this moment of mourning.

In addition to today's cremation, a prayer meeting will be held in Sunjay's memory on June 22 from 4 PM to 5 PM at the Taj Palace Hotel, Delhi. This gathering is expected to be attended by close friends, business associates, and members of the Kapoor family. Kapur was married three times, first to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, then to Karisma Kapoor (2003–2016), and finally to Priya Sachdev in 2017. He leaves behind three children.

Sunjay Kapur was recognised for leading his company from a small custom parts manufacturer into a multi-national organisation with locations across China, Mexico, Serbia, and the U.S. His sudden passing has left a void in the business community and his family.