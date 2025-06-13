Karisma Kapoor's Ex Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies Hours After Tweeting On Air India Crash

Hyderabad: Industrialist and prominent automotive industry leader Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar and CEO of Sixt India, passed away in England on Thursday. He was reportedly in his 50s. His close friend, business consultant Suhel Seth, confirmed the tragic news, stating that Sunjay died following a sudden heart attack. According to reports, the event took place during a polo game in England and unconfirmed reports suggested that he may have ingested a bee just moments before the fatal heart attack.

Hours before his death, Sunjay had showed grief for the people lost in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, with an emotional post online. "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), which turned out to be his last post. The tweet has since drawn emotional responses, with many users highlighting the unpredictable nature of life.

Sunjay Kapur was once married to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on 29 September 2003 in a high-profile Sikh wedding at Karisma's ancestral home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai. Their marriage, however, faced turbulence, and the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014. Despite a brief period of retraction in 2015, their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The couple shares two children: daughter Samaira, born in 2005, and son Kiaan, born in 2010. After they divorced, Karisma Kapoor claimed that Sunjay and his mother hurt her and tortured her with dowry. Sunjay moved on and married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.