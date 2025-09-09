ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karisma Kapoor's Children Sue Over Rs 30,000 Cr Sunjay Kapur Estate, Accuse Father's Third Wife Of Will Tampering

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor, have approached the Delhi High Court demanding their share of the massive estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The two siblings, who live with their mother Karisma, have alleged that Sunjay's third wife, Priya Kapur, fudged his will to inherit his entire fortune, valued at around Rs 30,000 crore.

In their petition, the children demanded that one-fifth of the property be allocated to each of them, asserting their status as legal heirs. Through their legal representatives, Samaira and Kiaan highlighted that they had a close and ongoing relationship with their father until his sudden death earlier this year.

The petition mentioned that the siblings shared consistent communication with Sunjay Kapur through "regular meetings, visits, stay-overs, holidays, video and voice calls, and messages one-to-one or in the various WhatsApp groups." It further added that "there were several WhatsApp groups between the late industrialist and his children."

The court documents also mentioned that the children frequently visited their father at his Rajokri residence in Delhi, where they each had designated rooms. "The Plaintiffs, over the years, have visited the Rajokri house on multiple occasions, including for Diwali, on weekends and other holidays. The Plaintiffs' father also came to the Plaintiffs' residence at Mumbai, where the Plaintiffs have resided since 2009 or thereabout," the document stated.