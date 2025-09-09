Karisma Kapoor's Children Sue Over Rs 30,000 Cr Sunjay Kapur Estate, Accuse Father's Third Wife Of Will Tampering
Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved Delhi HC, alleging Priya Kapur tampered with Sunjay Kapur's will to claim his Rs 30,000 crore estate.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor, have approached the Delhi High Court demanding their share of the massive estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The two siblings, who live with their mother Karisma, have alleged that Sunjay's third wife, Priya Kapur, fudged his will to inherit his entire fortune, valued at around Rs 30,000 crore.
In their petition, the children demanded that one-fifth of the property be allocated to each of them, asserting their status as legal heirs. Through their legal representatives, Samaira and Kiaan highlighted that they had a close and ongoing relationship with their father until his sudden death earlier this year.
The petition mentioned that the siblings shared consistent communication with Sunjay Kapur through "regular meetings, visits, stay-overs, holidays, video and voice calls, and messages one-to-one or in the various WhatsApp groups." It further added that "there were several WhatsApp groups between the late industrialist and his children."
The court documents also mentioned that the children frequently visited their father at his Rajokri residence in Delhi, where they each had designated rooms. "The Plaintiffs, over the years, have visited the Rajokri house on multiple occasions, including for Diwali, on weekends and other holidays. The Plaintiffs' father also came to the Plaintiffs' residence at Mumbai, where the Plaintiffs have resided since 2009 or thereabout," the document stated.
The filings also note that Samaira, after joining a university in the United States, continued to meet her father abroad. "Ever since the Plaintiff No. 1 (Samaira) had joined the University in the United States, the Plaintiff No. 1 visited her father in New York, and even the Plaintiff's father visited her in Boston on many occasions," it read.
The bone of contention is a will dated March 21, 2025, in which Sunjay allegedly left his entire personal property to Priya Kapur. However, Samaira and Kiaan have challenged its authenticity, claiming it is fabricated and designed to oust them from their inheritance.
Sunjay Kapur, who passed away at the age of 53 due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK, was married to Karisma Kapoor for 13 years before the couple divorced in 2016.
READ MORE
Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi HC Against Misuse Of Identity, Fake Merchandise, And Obscene AI Images